These $35 Slip-On Sneakers Are Comfy Enough to Rock Sockless

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you typically wear a pair of sneakers, teaming them with socks is a no-brainer. Even the thought of putting on sneakers without socks starts to make Us feel uncomfortable! But once in a blue moon, there are exceptions to the rule — and apparently, there’s a pair secretly hiding on Amazon!

Sneakers generally have a tough exterior that’s cushioned on the interior to make them more comfortable. These TIOSEBON sneakers are built differently — they basically feel like a thick pair of socks that’s equipped with a sturdy sole!

Get the TIOSEBON Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers agree that these sneakers are comfy enough to rock without socks, as the upper portion of the shoe is incredibly cozy. The material almost looks like a cable knit sweater, which is absolutely ideal for the fall. The upper material is soft and stretchy, so it’s designed to let your feet breathe and move with you while you walk in them, as opposed to constraining the tootsies.

These might not be the ultimate example of fitness footwear, but they’re definitely suitable if you’re in the market for sneakers to run errands and walk around in! They keep your feet comfortable all day long and provide endless support. While the upper is stretchy and soft, the sole is arched to mold to the shape of your feet for the best quality fit.

Get the TIOSEBON Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Oh, and have we mentioned that these shoes are incredibly affordable? On average, you can pick up a pair for $35 — but you might be able to score a style for as little as $20! These shoes are made for easy, breezy wear — you can slip them on in seconds and be out the door in no time. We don’t think we’ve come across such beloved sneakers in quite some time. Time to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

See it: Get the TIOSEBON Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from TIOSEBON and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!