These Colorful Bandana Masks Are Perfect for So Many Summer Activities

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Our usual summer shopping list has an unexpected addition this year. We always make sure to pick up some new dresses, shorts, tank tops and sandals, but this time around, we need new face masks. While some people prefer sneakers over sandals or skirts over shorts, we all need face masks — and now we need ones that will suit the season!

Summer is the perfect time to upgrade your masks. First of all, you’ll be outside a lot more often, and therefore wearing them more often. You’ll also be dealing with the dirt, dust and pollution in the outside air. Another reason is that ⁠— newsflash ⁠— summer can be pretty hot. You need something breathable and lightweight to get you through long days!

Get the Toes Home 6PCS Outdoor Magic Headband Bandanas for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

$16 for six masks? Nice! That’s just over $2 a piece. Not bad for a set of masks with a hefty amount of positive reviews on Amazon. Not only do these masks suit the season perfectly thanks to their fun, colorful designs, but they are made to keep you cool and comfortable. They are breathable, sweat-wicking and soft, with a ton of stretch so they can fit a variety of face shapes!

These bandana masks have a seamless design so you’ll never feel a seam rubbing up against or digging into your skin, and they’re made to protect you against sun damage or overexposure, making them multi-use must-haves!

Get the Toes Home 6PCS Outdoor Magic Headband Bandanas for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

These masks are reusable and can be tossed right into the washing machine after use. Easy and efficient. They are quick to dry too! You’ll find yourself reaching for one every day, even when you don’t actually need it as a face mask anymore. It can be worn so many ways. Try it as a neck gaiter, a bandana, a balaclava, a hairband and more!

You may be surprised at how many different types of uses you can get out of a product like this. Many find it useful for activities like walking, running, hiking, biking and yoga, and some shoppers even use it to keep their hair back while scuba diving! Impressed? We know we are. That’s why we’re grabbing ours right now!

Get the Toes Home 6PCS Outdoor Magic Headband Bandanas for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more face masks here and see all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!