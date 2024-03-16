Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love clothing that we can wear year-round — seriously! Whether it’s durable jeans, a flouncy dress or a neutral top you can wear in winter and spring, we can’t get enough of pieces that have a duality about them. Are you looking for evergreen garments to wear throughout any season? We found a cute and functional top that we’re sure you’ll love — and it’s 40% off right now at Amazon!

The Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Long Sleeve Y-Neckline Shirt is an easy option that will help keep you feeling light and breezy this spring and summer. This shirt features a 99% cotton and 1% elastane material composition for a breathable — slightly stretchy and sturdy. Also, it has a y-shaped neckline for a fashion-forward element.

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Long Sleeve Y-Neckline Shirt for $42 (was $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Furthermore, the genius of this piece is that it’s simple enough to pair well with everything in your closet. You could wear it with jeans and sneakers for a sporty, casual vibe. Also, you could rock it with a skirt and strappy sandals for a slightly elevated ensemble that emphasizes comfort. In addition, this top comes in seven colors and has an XS to XL size range.

In regards to this versatile top, a satisfied Amazon shopper gushed, “It has a nice fit, and the breathable fabric is great for hot days. I purchased it to wear in a hot climate, and I felt comfortable. It’s a cute top, loose fitting.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “This shirt is a bit transparent. But it is fine to wear with a tank or nude bra. I love it for travel as it doesn’t need ironing and dries fast. I ordered 4! Large fits a 40D bust size.”

Additionally, spring is almost here, and if you are looking for a new effortless closet staple, this flowy shirt from Tommy Hilfiger could be it!

