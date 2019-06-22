These Topshop Jeans Are 50% Off and Fit Like Stretchy Leggings





Skinny jeans have been a forever-staple in our wardrobe since the early 2000s. We love how they flatter any body type and make any outfit look that much sleeker. What we love less, though, is how many of them stretch out throughout the day, looking more like JNCOs by the time we get home!

That’s why when we found the Topshop MOTO Jamie High Waist Skinny Jeans, we decided to stick with them and stock up — especially when we spotted the 50%-off price tag! Top-rated Topshop jeans for under $40? We must be dreaming!

See it: Get the Topshop MOTO Jamie High Waist Skinny Jeans (originally $70) for just $35 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say these skinny jeans “fit like a glove,” and while they’re made of a stretch-denim, they don’t become “baggy and saggy” with wear; they retain their shape. No one has been shy about describing these MOTO jeans as “perfect,” along with “resilient,” “comfortable” and, of course, “flattering!”

These jeans have a high-waisted fit, creating an elongating silhouette that looks even more streamlined with the dark Indigo blue shade of the material. This color is just dark enough to dress up for nicer occasions, featuring no distressed details or rips. Just some subtle whiskering at the hips for a “retro flair!”

These jeans are cropped cleanly at the ankle and have a traditional five-pocket style, with belt loops and a zip fly and button closure. They also feature strategically placed seams and topstitching, most notably on the back!

These Topshop jeans have a true skinny fit, tapered all the way through, the hem even grazing our ankle instead of swimming around near it like it’s unsure where to actually go. This will not only give us the shape we want, but also look great with any footwear! The legs will tuck easily and smoothly into longer boots, but they’ll also look chic with sandals or flats!

Topshop, a hugely popular British brand known for its top-notch designs in street style, “consistently delivers affordable, just-right pieces that reflect seasonal runway and street trends from around the world.” Any classic street look is going to start with a great pair of jeans, and that’s why we all need a pair of these MOTO Jamie jeans in our wardrobe!

For a fun casual look, we’d wear these jeans with a comfy wrap top and an even comfier pair of flats. We could also easily trade those pieces out for a tucked-in tee and canvas sneakers!

To dress these jeans up, whether for work, a romantic date or a dinner out, we can start with pretty much any other piece and build around it from there. For example, we can start with a flouncy top and add on a pair of short heels that coordinate with the colorful accents of the top! We could even start with a piece of jewelry and pick out the rest of our pieces from there. We know our jeans will go with anything we choose, so there’s always one less thing to worry about!

These jeans have detailed sizing with both waist and length measurements, and a size chart to help us find the absolute best fit. That way we can buy every last pair of our size before it sells out, starting . . . now!

