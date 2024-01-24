Back in Stock! These Tory Burch Mules Are the New Ballet Flats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tory Burch’s Minnie ballet flats have been a fashion mainstay for decades. But it’s time for a modern makeover! Just like we’ve replaced our signature skinny jeans with a wider cut, we’re ready to upgrade our shoe collection to a trendier Tory Burch style. After selling out super fast, the Tory Burch Pierced Mules are finally back in stock! This fashion-forward footwear is in the same family as flats but with an elevated twist.

Crafted from sleek leather with metal hardware, these mules are edgy and elegant at the same time. As Tory Burch says, these shoes are a “juxtaposition of shape and function.” Don’t let the inverted heel cushion throw you off! According to reviews, the unexpected detail is surprisingly comfortable!

As we head into spring, we have to find footwear that is still warm enough for winter. We can’t just jump right into our sandals while the weather outside is still frightful! These Tory Burch mules are the ideal transitional shoe (and also a fall staple!).

Below are the Tory Burch Pierced Mules in three shades. Grab these styles before they’re gone!

Pierced Mule in Black/Silver

You can’t go wrong with basic black! Accented with silver metal, these mules are giving cool city girl. One shopper said, “So unique. So stylish. So fun. Another great fashion statement by TB.”

Pierced Mule in Plum/Gold

Burgundy is trending right now, so these plum and gold shoes are the perfect pop of color! “The unique look and design of this shoe is truly stunning,” one reviewer raved. “I was wondering if they could look this good AND be comfortable to wear, and they are!! I’m thrilled with this purchase.”

Pierced Mule in Green/Gold

Going green! These bold mules will brighten your day. One customer gushed, “This shoe is gorgeous. You can wear them with jeans or dress them up. The green is vibrant and I felt like a princess wearing them.”

