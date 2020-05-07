These Tory Burch Sneakers Can Even Make Your Sweatpants Look Stylish

Living in sweats lately? Same here — there’s no shame in being comfortable! But just because loungewear can exude a casual vibe, there are methods to elevate even the most basic pair of joggers! The easiest way to up the ante on your athleisure look is by teaming it with a strong pair of sneakers.

And if you have a pair of designer kicks, even better! Tory Burch’s leather sneaker selection is outstanding, and they have a slew of different styles to choose from! The classic leather tennis shoes are always a good place to start — and then select the corresponding colors depending on your personal taste. Check out five options below that we’re obsessed with for spring and summer!

These Blue and Green Striped Tennis Shoes

Side stripes are a sneaker design staple. The key is picking out the right color combo to make them look clean and stylish. Blue and green is as timeless as it gets, and we love the extra hints of blue on the heel of this Tory Burch pair!

Get the Howell Court Striped Sneaker in Volley Blue / Vineyard with free shipping from Tory Burch!

These Basic Tennis Shoes

The tiny touch of navy on these sneakers is a dream detail! Though it may not look like much, the contrast between the white and midnight blue seals the deal. It gives them a sporty vibe that’s still completely elegant. In addition to a tracksuit, these will also work well with a floral maxidress for a summer event.

Get the Howell Court Sneaker in Titanium White / Tory Navy with free shipping from Tory Burch!

These Yellow Striped Tennis Shoes

For the more daring fashionista, these bold beauties are completely on trend. The bright yellow is major against the cream color of the smaller stripes. This is a sneaker for anyone who appreciates the sunshine!

Get the Howell Court Striped Sneaker in New Cream / Valley Sundance with free shipping from Tory Burch!

These Red and Pink Striped Sneakers

Tory Burch nails it again! For anyone with a more traditionally feminine style, this is the pair of sneakers for you. Pink and red may not always work, but when it does, it’s a hit.

Get the Howell Court Striped Sneaker in Sport Lipstick / Light Pink with free shipping from Tory Burch!

These All-White Tennis Shoes

Is there anything better than a crisp, clean pair of kicks? Everyone needs at least one in their closet. Tory Burch’s version is truly a gold standard! You can’t go wrong when it comes to simple, sophisticated fashion.

Get the Howell Court Sneaker in Titanium White with free shipping from Tory Burch!

