Tory Burch Just Marked Down Tons of Spring Styles — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s rare for pieces from the spring and summer collections to go on sale during the peak of the season, but Tory Burch just marked down so many new items that we can all start wearing now! Obviously, we immediately started shopping — and we’re here to bring you a roundup of our top picks for your convenience.

Every category including clothing, swimsuits, shoes and accessories is up for grabs right now, but we honed in on footwear and handbags. These two verticals have some of the best steals, so keep reading and get to it. After all, any tried-and-true Tory fashionista knows that the stock doesn’t last forever. Score your latest favorite find below!

These Simple Leather Slides

We all need a pair of sandals like these for the spring and summer! They’re beyond easy to throw on and complement every type of outfit, whether you’re wearing casual jeans or a fancier frock.

Get the Ines Slide (originally $228) on sale for $159 at Tory Burch!

This Handy Card Case

If you don’t want to carry around a bulky wallet, this is the ultimate alternative! It offers just two slots where you can fit in only the most important cards, and it’s ideal if you have a smaller bag that doesn’t comfortably house as many items.

Get the Kira Chevron Pavé Logo Card Case (originally $128) on sale for $89 at Tory Burch!

This Quilted Crossbody Purse

The size of this bag is absolutely dreamy for when you don’t have to carry around excess items. If you’re running errands, going out for the day or just prefer a smaller bag, this is such a strong buy! The crossbody style also keeps you hands-free, which we prefer on particularly busy days!

Get the Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag (originally $358) on sale for $289 at Tory Burch!

These Comfy Sandals

The classic Miller slides are flat, which isn’t excellent if you deal with foot pain — but these sandals are the solution! The cork bed sole is curved to fit the arches of your feet and eventually molds to its exact shape over time. Plus, you still get the iconic Tory Burch leather logo right front and center.

Get the Miller Cloud (originally $228) on sale for $159 at Tory Burch!

These Chic Block Heels

Add some comfortable height to your silhouette with these block heels! The chunkier heel makes them easier to handle, and it measures just two inches tall — the perfect sweet spot. They’re another solid shoe that you can wear with virtually any type of ensemble.

Get the Ines Mid-Heel Slide (originally $258) on sale for $179 at Tory Burch!

This Convertible Shoulder Bag

This is what we would call a timeless purse! The design of it is classic and it’s suitable for everyday wear. It’s a larger bag that can fit everything you need on a busier day — including a pair of flats that you can change into, all of your essentials or even a tablet! We think it would also work wonderfully as a travel bag to take with you on a flight or road trip.

Get the Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $528) on sale for $419 at Tory Burch!

These Woven Leather Loafers

In the spring and summer we want to wear shoes that let our feet breathe a little, which means these backless loafers are ideal! They have a professional aesthetic that’s divine for the workplace, but you can also wear them casually on weekends with denim shorts and mini dresses.

Get the Jessa Woven Backless Loafer (originally $348) on sale for $239 at Tory Burch!

Want more? Check out all of the latest markdowns at Tory Burch here!

