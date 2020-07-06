Ends Tonight! This Brilliant Red Tory Burch Tote Is Nearly $300 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are so happy we caught you when we did, because time is running out — and the clock seems to be ticking faster than ever. We can’t believe it, but we’ve already come to the very last day of the Tory Burch End-Of-Season Sale. We’ve found deal after deal and saved so much using the EXTRA30 coupon code, but we just can’t let it come to an end without one more purchase!

Luckily, one of the hottest picks in the entire sale is still in stock, and the markdown is mind-blowing. This red-hot TB tote is a favorite of shoppers everywhere, having earned only perfect ratings from reviewers so far, and right now, you can grab it for nearly $300 off its original price!

Get the Perry High Frequency Triple-Compartment Tote in Brilliant Red (originally $528) for just $259 with code EXTRA30 at Tory Burch! Code valid through July 6, 2020.

Reviewers say this bag is “a must-have for your collection,” and we’re on the same page. They say the “eye-catching” design earns them “lots of compliments and head turns,” and that it “looks even better in person.” By “better,” what do they mean, exactly? “Spectacular, comfortable and beautiful,” according to one. Another noted that “the size is perfect” too. This is definitely the bag they’re reaching for this summer!

A big reason why we love this bag is because it exudes two moods. It takes on a cool, sporty-chic vibe on one side, while it boasts a lively, fun feel on the other. It all comes down to the straps. One one side, you’ll find a red leather handle accenting red, yellow and white canvas stripes that run down the height of the bag, while on the other side, you’ll find tan leather handles, one of which is accented with multicolor “Tory Burch” lettering! All of the straps have topstitching details too!

Get the Perry High Frequency Triple-Compartment Tote in Brilliant Red (originally $528) for just $259 with code EXTRA30 at Tory Burch! Code valid through July 6, 2020.

This pebbled leather bag is soft, but it’s bonded inside so it won’t completely lose its structure and slump into a puddle the moment you put it down. Also inside, you’ll find two compartments separated by a center zip compartment, big enough to hold a 13-inch laptop!

You can fit all of your daily essentials in this tote, plus more. And when you’re not using it, you can store it safely in the included dust bag! We have a feeling you’re going to want to show it off for a while though — and brag about that sale price you’re getting!

Get the Perry High Frequency Triple-Compartment Tote in Brilliant Red (originally $528) for just $259 with code EXTRA30 at Tory Burch! Code valid through July 6, 2020.

Not your style? Shop the rest of the Tory Burch End-Of-Season Sale here before it’s too late!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!