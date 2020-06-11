Start Summer Off on the Right Foot With These Tory Burch Sandals (27% Off!)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer footwear means going minimal — especially on sweltering days. Keeping our feet cool can be a big help in keeping our entire body cool, so we want to make sure they can feel any breeze of fresh air. Some brands take it a little too far though, essentially wrapping dental floss around our heels and toes and calling it an “upper.” If you would actually prefer going barefoot over wearing your sandals, even on rough terrain, it’s time to reevaluate.

Coolness is definitely a form of comfort in the heat, but it’s not all that matters. We still need to consider heel blisters, squished toes and fatigued soles. If you’re ready to experience a pair of sandals from a brand that dedicates itself to perfecting all details, we just have to lead you to Tory Burch. You’ll be even more excited to come along for the ride when you see this pair is nearly $70 off!

Get the Selby Flat Sandal (originally $258) for just $189 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Any time you see the name Selby, you know you’re in for a treat. These flat sandals, specifically, are some of our favorites — especially now that they are on sale for 27% off. Not only are they such a lovely option for summer footwear, but as one reviewer raved about, the straps aren’t super skinny, so they won’t dig into your skin. Win!

These sandals have a calfskin leather upper and a Nappa leather lining, as well as a buffed leather sole. Hello, luxury! Things only get more impressive from there once you notice the stylish squared-off toe and the gold-trimmed insole. That gold trim will make it look like you’re literally walking on sunshine. It will feel like it too!

Get the Selby Flat Sandal (originally $258) for just $189 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

The footbed on this sandal is cushioned for comfort, and it features a metallic Tory Burch logo print you can smile at just before putting it on or right after taking it off. As for the upper, you will find a strap wrapping around your ankle with a functional oversized buckle so you get an adjustable fit and a chic accent all in one!

This Selby sandal is currently available in two colors. Mou is a beautiful caramel brown, while Dulce De Leche is more of a beige nude. Both pairs offer themselves up as great additions to nearly all of your outfits — able to pair with most accessories too. Try wearing them with this boho-chic top or these striped shorts. As long as you grab them while they are still in stock!

Get the Selby Flat Sandal (originally $258) for just $189 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Not your style? Check out more shoes on sale here and shop the entire Tory Burch sale selection here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!