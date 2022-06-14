The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Is Back — Here’s What to Shop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s back! We’re beyond thrilled to see the return of the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale, which arrives just in time for Us to treat ourselves to some new summer goodies. All of their sale items are being marked down an extra 25% off, so these may be some of the best TB deals of the year.

There’s so much stock to choose from, and though it was tough, we managed to pick out our top seven pieces from the sale that you don’t want to miss out on. This sale is running for a limited time, and some of these items may sell out — so let’s get to it!

This Reversible Shopper Tote

Two totes in one? Say less! With this simple canvas bag, you can wear it on one side or flip it inside-out to reveal an entirely new print — and the transition is totally seamless. It’s also extra roomy, which is ideal for a day trip, work or air travel!

Get the Ella Reversible Market Tote (originally $198) on sale for $97 at Tory Burch for a limited time!

This Compact Chain Wallet

This is the ultimate bag to take with you if you’re going out and just need a couple of items. There are four slots for credit cards and IDs, a larger pocket for cash and enough room for your smartphone, keys and lipstick!

Get the Robinson Chain Wallet (originally $298) on sale for $165 at Tory Burch for a limited time!

These Espadrille Flats

Is there a more quintessential summer shoe than an espadrille? This flat pair is made from luxurious leather and will serve as the chicest complement for any casual daytime ensemble!

Get the Ines Espadrille (originally $228) on sale for $120 at Tory Burch for a limited time!

This Classic Quilted Bag

This roomier shoulder bag is ideal for anyone who loves to carry around a slew of just-in-case items — Mary Poppins style. Inside, there are three separate sections to keep all of your items organized and in their proper place! Plus, you truly can’t beat the timeless quilted design of the leather.

Get the Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $598) on sale for $360 at Tory Burch for a limited time!

This Colorful Bucket Bag

This adorable purse has summer vibes written all over it! We adore the color-blocking and vibrant hues throughout the bag’s design, plus the playful bucket silhouette — which you can wear as a crossbody or dangle on your arm thanks to the shorter strap.

Get the Color-Block Bucket Bag (originally $498) on sale for $277 at Tory Burch for a limited time!

These Strappy Heeled Sandals

The iconic Miller sandal have been reimagined into a stunning upscale shoe, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! This pair features the same logo we know and love, but adds a low block heel to the mix and fun thin straps that wrap around the ankle. Fab finishing touches!

Get the Bombé Miller Heel Sandal (originally $348) on sale for $180 at Tory Burch for a limited time!

This Convertible Shoulder Bag

Shoppers are completely infatuated with this excellent everyday bag! We love how easily you can wear it over the shoulders or as a crossbody, and the size is dreamy for carrying everything you may need while running errands or going out with friends.

Get the Kira Chevron Crescent Bag (originally $428) on sale for $240 at Tory Burch for a limited time!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the deals happening during the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale here!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!