Tory Burch Has So Many Chic Summer Accessories on Sale — Our Picks

New season, new accessories! The start of summer is the ultimate excuse to snag some fresh accent pieces for all of your seasonal ensembles — and if you need even more motivation to shop, there’s a major sale happening at Tory Burch right now.

Yes, the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is the stuff dreams are made of. Think tons of shoes, bags and other summer items up for grabs at unbelievable prices — and all of the absolute top picks are ready for you to shop below. Read on to discover which essentials made it to our wish lists (and carts)!

The Bubble Jelly Sandals

These sandals are a summer staple, and they boast the perfect amount of ’90s nostalgia! The bubble design reminds Us of the trendy shoes we wore around the clock as kids, but they have been redesigned into a much chicer package.

Get the Bubble Jelly sandals (originally $188) on sale for $119 at Tory Burch!

The Eleanor Espadrille

Is there a shoe more synonymous with the summer than an espadrille? This version of the style is ideal for everyday wear, and you can team them with both casual and dressy ensembles throughout the season.

Get the Eleanor Espadrille (originally $259) on sale for $149 at Tory Burch!

The Robinson Shoulder Bag

This elegant, classic and timeless compact shoulder bag is quite possibly the ultimate everyday purse. It has a small-to-medium size with plenty of room on the inside for your daily essentials. The chain strap is long enough to wear as a shoulder bag and as a crossbody, plus the minimalist design makes it as versatile as can be.

Get the Robinson Shoulder Bag (originally $398) on sale for $279 at Tory Burch!

The Striped Raffia Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are seemingly here to stay, and there are countless variations on the market. This pick is certainly more upscale, and we’re obsessed with the woven material it’s made from, plus the striped pattern. It’s the most glamorous accent to your beach or pool look!

Get the Striped Raffia Bucket Hat (originally $248) on sale for $149 at Tory Burch!

The Miller Basket-Weave Shoulder Bag

Adding to the woven detail theme we’re embracing for summer, this shoulder purse includes intricate details on the front flap which look stunning. Shoppers say the “beautiful quality and craftsmanship” makes it a total keepsake item, and we couldn’t agree more.

Get the Miller Basket-Weave Shoulder Bag (originally $698) on sale for $409 at Tory Burch!

The Good Luck Trainer

In need of a new pair of white sneakers for the summer? Pick up these beauties ASAP! They’re sporty-yet-chic, and reportedly beyond comfortable too. They add some height to your silhouette and have amazing arch support which enables you walk to around in them all day long with ease.

Get the Good Luck Trainer sneakers (originally $328) on sale for $199 at Tory Burch!

The Robinson Satchel

Meet your new perfect work tote! The beautiful leather, structured design of the purse and organizational interior make it a solid professional bag. You can fit everything you need for your work day, and it’s also an excellent commute pick to look fabulous during your journey.

Get the Robinson Satchel (originally $498) on sale for $369 at Tory Burch!

The Ella Canvas Tote Bag

We adore the combination of cream and tan for the summer season, which is what instantly drew Us to this versatile tote! Whether you want to go to the beach, are heading on a weekend getaway or want to use this bag for work, it’s easy to throw whatever you need into this tote and get moving.

Get the Ella Canvas Tote Bag (originally $498) on sale for $349 at Tory Burch!

The Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag

If you need a going-out bag that’s small but roomy, this is the one. We always love seeing this specific bag up for grabs on sale because we know how popular it is with shoppers, and it consistently snags incredible reviews. Best gift alert!

Get the Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag (originally $378) on sale for $299 at Tory Burch!

