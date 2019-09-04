This 3-in-1 Tote Holds So Much — and the Price Tag Is Seriously Shocking





The key to every successful morning? A bag packed with all of our day-to-day necessities. After all, a properly packed bag ensures smooth sailing for the remainder of our day. As amazing as that sounds, it’s always easier said than done. Many of Us spend much of our morning trying to lighten our load and a well-packed bag is sadly last on our list.

But what if there was a way to carry everything we need, and do so in an easy-to-do manner? This top-rated tote won’t just store all of our day-to-day needs, it will do so in the most organized of ways. What could possibly be better than that? It’s available for just $35, of course. Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab the ELIMPAUL Women Fashion Tote Bag (originally $42) now with prices starting at just $32 (with coupon), available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

The ELIMPAUL Women Fashion Tote Bag is the everyday essential we’re all in need of. This trendy tote isn’t just great, according to countless reviewers, “it’s perfection.” One reviewer loved how “practical it was” while another called it “the perfect bag when we have a lot to carry.” And the rest of the nearly 1,000 reviewers? Those shoppers couldn’t stop raving — and who can blame them?

For starters, this tote doesn’t come available in one sensational shade, but 15 of them! There’s everything from black to beige and even features a few fun pops of color and prints along the way too. The “bronze” color will instantly elevate any traditional shirt and jeans look. It’ll add a bit of glitz and glam into our outfit that was previously missing. The beige hues will match even our fanciest trouser and blazer ensemble when we’re heading to work.

The shoulder strap makes it easy when we’re heading into our morning commute or traveling over a long weekend. It’s paired to perfection with a quality synthetic leather material that’s durable and smooth and looks so expensive too. Best of all? This tote also comes equipped with a matching wallet/clutch and smaller bag too, making it the ultimate 3-in-1!

Wave goodbye to any big, bulky wallet or makeup bag! The additional wallet/clutch and the smaller bag don’t just meet our needs, they exceed them. It will fit any debit card, license and house key, just as easily as it can store our favorite lipstick, mascara and other must-have makeup products too. What’s better than that? There will be so much room to spare too!

Heading to the gym? Throw a T-shirt and leggings in there — and don’t forget the sneakers! Working moms? It will easily fit all of our daily needs, and our child’s needs too. Certainly, we can understand why so many reviewers are calling this bag “valuable” and “high quality.” Whether we’re throwing it over our shoulder or rocking it as a crossbody, this tote is the “perfect” everyday essential.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

