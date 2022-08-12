This Handy Portable Table Is a Must-Have for Work and Play

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever have a situation when you don’t know how much you need something until it randomly pops up? That’s exactly what happened to Us while we were recently browsing on Amazon. With the summer ending, we want to spend as much time as we can outdoors — and that’s when this incredibly useful product from TrailBuddy made its appearance!

This portable table is billed as a piece of camping equipment, but we quickly saw the potential for it using it during so many other activities. All of the ideas we have planned for it, coupled with the seriously positive reviews from happy customers, have turned this trusty table into an essential for the end of summer!

Get the TrailBuddy Folding Camping Table for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

First of all, we have to marvel at how beautifully this table is designed. The tabletop is made from aluminum and it comes with metal legs which have supportive criss-crosses to make it feel more secure. There’s even a mesh basket attachment underneath the table that you can use for extra storage!

Reviewers say this table is impressively sturdy and easy to pack up into the included travel bag. Another feature shoppers love is the height — it’s different than others on the market, which traditionally may be too high. We also took note of the dimensions, which got our wheels turning about how useful this table may be.

Our first thought? Well, we could use this table to take our work outside with Us! Plenty of employees have returned to the office in some capacity, but if your job allows for remote work, you can take this table with you and get all of your tasks done for the day in the fresh air. There’s enough space for you to comfortably fit a laptop, a notebook and a coffee tumbler on this table. Of course, more obvious uses for this table include picnics, beach days and any other outdoor activity where you may need the added space for a more comfortable afternoon outdoors. Who doesn’t love a handy hack?

