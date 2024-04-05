Transform Your Nails With These Magical Olive & June Top Coats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Still going to the salon? Why not stay home and take care of your nails on your own with a selection of gorgeous press-on nails, nail polishes, and more from Olive & June? Now’s the absolute best time to try out the brand’s products with your favorite nail color with the Olive & June Magical Top Coat Effects, which you can get for just $27.

These toppers take the polish already on your nails and give them a little oomph. For instance, the Mermaid Effect Top Coat adds a fun, iridescent shimmer. The Golden Effect Top Coat adds a gold shimmer, while The Sparkle Fairy Effect Top Coat deposits an iridescent sparkle flake.

Aside from being absolutely gorgeous, these special top coats help to change your normal nail color into something else entirely, so you can stretch the colors you already have even further. They can effectively turn the colors you already have into something else entirely.

Spring is here, and that means you can refresh your wardrobe and all your looks. Why not do it for your nails, too? Get the entire three-pack of top coats and see how they can transform the nail polishes you wear regularly.

Get the Magical Top Coat Effects for just $27 at Olive & June!

If you like what you get with these top coats, you can always try some of the brand’s other options, which can give you super glossy, matte, or even mermaid nails. It’s all about how you experiment, after all. Olive & June has plenty of that for you to use for the best nails you’ve ever had, so if you’re tired of salon visits, give them a try!