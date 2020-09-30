These Woven Sneaker Booties Are Now 49% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone loves shopping for shoes. Sneakers, boots, heels, sandals, slippers — bring them all on. But, you know, bring on the markdowns too. We love building up our shoe collection, but it’s important that we’re getting good deals so we can afford more and more pairs!

This time around, we want to add a unique shoe to your rotation that’s probably unlike any other footwear option you own. Not only does it give you the best of both sneakers and booties, but it has a unique look that’s sure to draw out compliments like an extra-strength magnet. As for the price: How does saving nearly $130 sound?

Get the Trask Lora Woven Sneaker Bootie (originally $258) for just $129 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Now that’s what we call a markdown! These sneaker booties are nearly a full 50% off, and this is the perfect time of year to buy them. Their tan leather upper is a beautiful shade for fall, and that eye-catching basketweave design is the coolest thing on the block. It kind of gives Us farmers market vibes, but more along the lines of an elevated farmers market that serves free samples of caviar and champagne.

Delivering the bootie vibes on the Lora are features like the mid-top silhouette and the zip closures at both sides of each shoe, but the sneaker part of it still shines through thanks to the white rubber bumper cupsole and the comfy, casual fit. We want to emphasize that comfort too — there’s a leather lining inside and a memory foam footbed!

Reviewers are already falling for these Trask shoes, totally in love with their look. They say they’re “super cute” and “just adorable,” and that the “great quality” easily shines through. They’re straight-up “obsessed,” declaring the Lora as “the perfect sneaker to wear on the regular”!

Trask specializes in leather shoes, so if you were looking for an everyday pair you could rely on for both style and durability, you’ve found it. The brand has been using premium leathers for nearly three decades to create fan-favorite footwear and puts extra time and care into each creation to make sure it’s worth your time and money!

While it’s quite different from your regular white athletic or canvas sneaker, you’ll still find yourself reaching for these sneaker booties more often than not. They’ll easily go with any wash of jeans, and they won’t look out of place if you wear them with dressier pieces like work slacks, a jumpsuit or a dress, whether fitted and slinky or flowy and midi. Their basketweave pattern can add some visual texture to some of your go-to basics, or you can use it to mix and match with other types of texture in your clothes and accessories. It’s all up to you — and then the next day, you get to try something new again!

