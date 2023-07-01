Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we all agree that it’s seriously crucial to not let the summer heat cramp our style? Yes, it’s hot and sticky outside, which means that we tend to sweat more (like, a lot more) — so we always have deodorant on deck to stay fresh. But as important as a solid anti-perspirant product is, a great body wash which accomplishes the same goals and allows Us to smell good throughout the day is equally essential.

Luckily, that’s precisely what this body wash from Truremedy Naturals does! It’s enriched with a blend of different antibacterial and refreshing ingredients to leave your skin feeling soothed and at ease long after you step out of the shower.

Get the Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

The proof is in the reviews: Over 44,000 shoppers are completely obsessed with this miracle product. They claim this body wash tremendously assists with combatting body odor, and note it’s particularly useful once June rolls around. The formula includes tea tree oil and peppermint oil to give your skin a hydrating boost and bright scent that banishes unpleasant smells and keeps sweat at bay. Additionally, it features aloe vera to calm down irritated skin, plus a blend of olive, coconut and jojoba oils to deliver ample moisture throughout the afternoon.

This nourishing body wash is ideal for tackling body odor, but it boasts many other benefits as well. It also helps treat and prevent body acne, jock itch, ringworm, athlete’s foot and other rashes. If you have generally itchy skin, this wash is an excellent way to reduce inflammation. Let’s address the elephant in the room: This body wash is a tad bit more expensive than other versions you can find at the drugstore, but reviewers claim this powerful formula is worth every penny! Using this body wash (plus a deodorant of your choice) in the summer is the key to staying fierce and smelling fabulous throughout the season!

