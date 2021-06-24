Instantly Enhance Your Glow With This Influencer-Approved Eye Stick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are times when no amount of makeup can cover the dark circles or signs of tiredness around the eye area. Even if you’re an aspiring makeup artist in your free time, you know that it can be seriously hard to make your face look fresh and dazzling when you have dullness near the eyes. That’s why we all need to call in the heavy hitters from time to time.

No, we’re not talking about a concealer or brightening pen. We want to tell you about an eye treatment that will give you the glow you may be looking for. Even the most frustrating sleepless nights are no match for this brightening stick from Tula Skincare!

Get the glow hour brightening & neutralizing eye balm for $32, available from Tula Skincare!

This eye balm may totally transform your overall complexion and make you look seriously radiant in the process! You’ll morph into a total summer goddess with this product, and you might not even feel the need to wear any concealer at all!

After your standard morning skincare routine, glide this balm over your under-eyes and around the eye area and pat it gently with your fingers. It will also give you a cooling effect which can help with puffiness. You can use it under or over your makeup, and reapply it throughout the day whenever you feel it’s necessary. Simply stow it in your purse for touch-ups!

Get the glow hour brightening & neutralizing eye balm for $32, available from Tula Skincare!

Best of all, this doesn’t just help your dark circles diminish for one day — using the balm over time may make them appear less visible in the long run! Its formula is packed with probiotics, naturally-derived extracts from grapefruit and algae (just to name a few ingredients), plus hyaluronic acid which helps to hydrate this sensitive area of the skin. It also aids with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Bonus! All of the benefits that you can snag from this balm are truly magical, and shoppers say that the results they’re getting are beyond impressive!

The brightening is instant, but the improvement that you may receive from using this balm regularly can be incredible. Bye bye, dull under-eyes — this balm is coming to the rescue. Prepare to glow like you never have before — no filters necessary!

See it: Get the glow hour brightening & neutralizing eye balm for $32, available from Tula Skincare!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more bestsellers and shop all of the amazing skincare available from Tula Skincare!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!