Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For as long as I can remember, my little sister (who is nine years younger than me) has never been a fan of makeup. As kids, I would attempt to force my love of hair and makeup on her, only for her to sneak away when I wasn’t looking. 15 years later, not much has changed. She’s still not a big beauty fan, but I now applaud her for not buying into something many cosmetics companies attempt to tell us we need. However, my love for beauty still holds strong. So much so that I now write about it for a living. And, thankfully, being the good sister she is, every once in a while she’ll entertain my love for beauty products — and even end up loving a few.

Out of the hundreds of beauty products I’ve introduced to my makeup-free sister, one of the few she’ll actually use on a daily basis is the Tula Protect and Glow Sunscreen. A lover of the great outdoors, she knows she still needs to protect her skin, and this sunscreen seems to hold up through all of her outdoor excursions like hiking, fishing and even her everyday job that often requires her to be out in the sun. But beyond the sun protection, she also loves the way this sunscreen gives her skin a “glowy” look in comparison to all of the other sunscreens I’ve had her try.

Get the Tula Protect and Glow Sunscreen (originally $38) on sale for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Jennifer Garner Loves This Multitasking SPF Serum There’s no denying that sun protection has come a long way. Thick, chalky lotions that left behind awful smells and heavyweight oils that essentially baked the skin have been replaced with high-powered sunblockers. Suncare has evolved so much, there are now beauty products like foundations and moisturizers enriched with SPF benefits. Longtime Neutrogena brand ambassador […]

A mixture of both sun protection and skincare, the Tula Protect and Glow Sunscreen is packed with probiotic extracts. It contains pineapple and papaya for promoting an even skin tone, wild butterfly ginger root to help protect against blue light and pollution and has an SPF of 30. In contrast with other sunscreens, what makes this one different is that it has a gel base and provides a glowing, dewy finish — with zero greasiness or white cast.

My sister is far from the only person who’s found a love for this sunscreen. Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have taken to the sunscreen’s review section to give it a five-star rating and glowing review. Clearly a staple in the routine of many shoppers, over 2,000 units of this product have been bought in the last month alone.

One shopper who is a “natural kinda girl” like my sister said they got this sunscreen to help give a glow to their 47-year-old dull skin.

“On first use I could feel it absorb in my face and neck,” they said. “I looked [dewy] without being wet or sticky. [It has] just a beautiful glow and sun protection as well. I try to go makeup free as often as I can but I won’t go without this product!”

Related: 12 Best Face Sunscreens That Won’t Leave a White Cast Spring has sprung! Even though it’s important to wear SPF year-round, the sun is especially strong in warmer weather. So, that means you have to make sure to lather on the face sunscreen! But we get it — a lot of products leave a white cast or greasy residue on our skin. No, thank you! […]

However, shoppers who do love to wear makeup along with their sunscreen say that it leaves skin looking “healthy and glowing” too. You can score the sunscreen on sale right now for just $31 on Amazon — a good price point considering the fact that shoppers say “a little goes a long way” and the 1.7-ounce tube “lasts a while.”

See it: Tula Protect and Glow Sunscreen (originally $38) on sale for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Tula here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!