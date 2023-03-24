New Launch! Meet Tula’s Shine-Reducing Ultimate Sun Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to get serious about your sunscreen. We know, we know — we’re serious about our sunscreen year-round, but warmer weather means there’s no room for mistakes. When the sun is beating down and you’re sweating outside or splashing in the pool, having a powerful sunscreen is of the utmost importance.

It’s not just about the sun protection though. You want a sunscreen that’s comfortable to wear, doesn’t break you out and even makes you skin look better — both in the short-term and the long-term. Sound like a plan? Time to check out Tula’s latest release!

Get the Ultimate Sun Serum PentaPeptide Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for just $42 at Tula!

You’ll notice right away that this is a sun serum, meaning it’s not going to be like the heavy, creamy sunscreens of your past that glooped onto your skin and refused to blend in. It has a super lightweight, silky texture. It still offers fantastic SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection too. It’s even formulated to protect your skin against blue light and pollution thanks to ingredients like wild butterfly ginger!

This sunscreen has a mineral formula, making it a gentle choice for sensitive or acne-prone skin. You’ll be especially interested if your skin is oily, as it adds red algae into the ingredients to minimize the appearance of excess oil. In fact, after a one-week self-assessment test on 32 subjects, 100% of participants agreed this product reduced the appearance of oiliness and shine!

This new release isn’t done there. It’s also made with probiotic extracts and pentapeptides, which may prevent the appearance of early signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, peach and white mulberry work to brighten the appearance of dark spots, while antioxidant-rich willowherb and jasmine are included to improve skin texture!

This non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, clean formula is the do-it-all SPF option we’ve been waiting for. Shake before applying, massaging into skin until absorbed. Try to do this 15 minutes before sun exposure for optimal protection, and remember to reapply throughout the day, as with any sunscreen. You might even want to start wearing it indoors, especially if you sit in front of a computer or window all day!

