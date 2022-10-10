Early Prime Day Deals: The Best Tummy-Control Panties to Smooth Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re in the market for shapewear that goes underneath your clothes to help smooth out your figure, a pair of high-waisted panties is one of the more comfortable options on the market. These garments tend to cover the midsection and don’t typically feel as constricting as a shapewear bodysuit thanks to the amount of fabric used throughout the design.

But that said, a basic pair of high-waisted panties simply won’t cut it most of the time. It depends on the amount of tummy control you want — some underwear will feel a bit lighter, but these panties from Maidenform may be what you need if more compression is key. Best of all, you can snag a pair to try for yourself at a discounted price ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale!

Was $32 On Sale: $12 You Save 63% See it!

Get the Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Hi-Waist Brief on sale for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These high-waisted briefs have a full-coverage cut at the bottom, and extend on the stomach well past the smallest part of the waist — which streamlines the entirety of the midsection. Some shoppers say the fit is a little bit snug for their liking, but that’s exactly what we’re looking for! There’s nothing wrong with a garment kicking things up a notch in the flattering department — especially if we’re wearing a skin-tight style underneath. Plus, with the sale price, there’s a major reason to give them a try for yourself!

Was $32 On Sale: $12 You Save 63% See it!

Get the Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Hi-Waist Brief on sale for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Want more deals? Check out all of the tummy-control underwear we have our eyes on below:

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!