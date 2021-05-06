11 Turquoise Jewelry Pieces We Want to Wear Now — Nothing Over $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is the perfect time of year for the color turquoise. It’s the ultimate summer shade, instantly whisking our minds away to a Caribbean beach vacation. Just looking at it makes Us happy, and some of the hue’s best work is definitely in the jewelry department!

While genuine turquoise stone jewelry can cost you a pretty penny, you don’t have to break the bank to get the look. There are plenty of stunning options out there, and we’ve picked out 11 with nothing over $40. There’s even one under $10! Ready to see? Let’s do it!

This Multi-Strand Necklace

Layered necklaces are in right now, and we love the natural look of the stone beads on this one. Each bead is unique!

Get the POTESSA Turquoise Beads Endless Necklace starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Stellar Earrings

The turquoise version of these earrings is just beautiful! Those golden tips on the star points? Amazing. You simply cannot miss when you’re accessorizing with pieces from Lele Sadoughi.

Get the Lele Sadoughi Ashford Star Stud Earrings for just $38 at Nordstrom!

This Beaded Bracelet

This incredibly affordable bracelet’s smooth and pretty beads may help soothe your mind and soul!

Get the AD Beads Round Bead Healing Reiki Bracelet for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Timeless Ring

This sterling silver, single stone ring is colorful but minimal, hitting just the right point between simple and statement-making!

Get the Koral Jewelry Synthetic Turquoise Delicate Ring for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Healing Bracelet

The tiny turquoise beads on this bracelet may promote healing, calming and wisdom, and the golden accents simply make it a chic piece of jewelry!

Get the Power Gemstone Bracelet for Healing for just $38 at gorjana!

This Statement Necklace

This handmade, multi-strand necklace is going to be the star of your look. Wear it with a simple white or black dress and witness the compliments just roll on in!

Get the jianxi Vintage Alloy Synthetic Turquoise Necklace for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Mixed Hoops

Turquoise bead hoops? Gorgeous. Turquoise bead hoops with the addition of pearlescent and crystalline beads? Must-haves! These 18k gold-plated earrings are unique and stunning!

Get the Ettika Pearl Hoop Earrings for just $40 at Revolve!

This Celestial Ring

This silver ring has a sparkling stone crescent moon plus a round turquoise bead, and the two go beautifully together. We also love that this ring is adjustable so you can wear it on any finger!

Get the CUOKA MIRACLE Moon Ring for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Amazonite Bracelet

This bracelet gives you the turquoise color with the benefits of Amazonite. If you’re stressed and haven’t been able to separate your emotions from truths, a bracelet like this could be a big help!

Get the Cast of Stones Amazonite Bracelet for just $26 at Madewell!

This Dainty Necklace

With a skinny chain and three small turquoise beads, this is a great necklace for everyday wear — though we could see it dressed up for a fancy occasion too!

Get the Fondgem Novelty Turquoise Bar Necklace for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Bangle Bracelet

This stretchy bangle bracelet is going to be a key part of your summer uniform!

Get the Gem Stone King Simulated Turquoise Howlite Stretch Bangle Bracelet for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

