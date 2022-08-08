Looking for the Must-Have Matching Set of Summer? We Just Found It for $34

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

August is a bittersweet month for Us. It always feels like the last hoorah of summer, since fall is right around the corner. But we still have plenty of time to embrace the warmth before sweater weather gets here! And to really live out the end of summer, we need to dress for the occasion.

All season long, we’ve noticed one trend has taken the style scene by storm: lightweight two-piece sets. These short-sleeve tops and bottoms look effortlessly chic when paired together, either as a casual daytime ensemble or a cover-up for the beach. It girls across social media have been rocking this look, and we want in — we’re just not willing to shell out our savings to achieve this aesthetic.

Well, we’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is, we just found the cutest matching set that won’t break the bank. The bad news is, you’re going to want to buy it in all the colors. Make a summer splash in this breezy set from Amazon!

Get the Fixmatti Women 2–Piece Outfit Summer Short Sleeve Top and Shorts Set for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Unlike many hot-and-cold trends, the Fixmatti top and shorts set will never go out of style. It’s a timeless look that will outlast the others. Featuring a button-down short-sleeve top and high-waisted elastic shorts, this relaxed set is a comfy classic. And naturally, there are multiple shades and silhouettes to choose from!

You know those days when you want to appear like you have your life together while putting in minimal effort? This outfit gets the job done. Somehow simple and sophisticated at the same time, the set screams easy elegance. If you really want to complete the cool-girl look, slick your hair back in a low bun and add some gold hoops.

So, where can you wear this fabulous fashion set? So glad you asked. Almost anywhere! This two-piece set is a travel dream. Wear it on the plane, to the pool or in town! Even when you’re not on vacation, this breathable outfit is ideal for lounging, running errands or even dining out with the girls.

One shopper called this set the “perfect casual summer outfit for hot days exploring or on the beach or boat! This set is much better made than I expected. People (lots of compliments!) couldn’t believe it was an Amazon find! The material is similar to linen and the buttons are like a mother of pearl beachy look, not plastic buttons which are usually a dead giveaway for cheaper pieces. This is oversized, as expected — order a size down if you want it more fitted. Definitely recommend!”

Stay cool in this stylish set from Amazon!

