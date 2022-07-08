Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter where you live, chances are that temperatures are spiking right about now. July is always one of the hottest months of the year, and we are feeling it! We basically can’t step outside without turning into a human puddle. But we also can’t stay indoors with A/C forever! Summer is calling, and we want to enjoy all the festivities that the warm weather has to offer. If only we could find something stylish to wear that won’t make Us a sweaty mess!

Finally, a flowy frock that is flattering! (Apologies for the excessive alliteration — can we tell we’re excited?) Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you have to wear mini sundresses or jean shorts! We’re all about a comfortable alternative that conceals problem areas. This casual long dress is flattering in all the right places and breathable for those hot summer days. Ditch the denim and hang loose in this breezy maxi from Amazon!

Get the Huskary Women’s Summer Maxi Dress for just $32 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Huskary Women’s Summer Maxi Dress is the epitome of easy elegance. Just throw this maxi on when you’re feeling lazy, and voila! You’ve got yourself an instant summer OOTD. Shoppers adore this comfy dress because it secretly hides trouble areas, from your stomach to your thighs. But this dress won’t make you look like you’re wearing a shapeless sack! In fact, the relaxed silhouette magically skims your curves in the most flattering way. The slit and V-neckline add flirty details to an otherwise modest cut.

Soft and lightweight, the fabric feels like a T-shirt with a slight sheen. Both taller and shorter women say that the length of the maxi dress is ideal, so you won’t be tripping over the bottom. Plus, our favorite part — this dress comes with pockets! Available in 45 different colors and patterns, there’s a shade for everyone under the sun.

Get the Huskary Women’s Summer Maxi Dress for just $32 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Perfect for everyday wear, vacation, at-home lounging or summer strolling, this maxi dress is a closet staple. “These dresses are perfect for work and play!” one reviewer said. “Super comfy and appropriate for work. Also perfect for summer parties and running to the grocery store. Love love love.” Another customer reported, “Skims away from the problems (little tummy pooch) and hugs the assets! The pockets are a nice bonus, and as another reviewer noted, they’re usable without causing the dress to cling unflatteringly.”

For an effortless outfit you can grab on the go, shop this maxi dress from Amazon!

See it! Get the Huskary Women’s Summer Maxi Dress for just $32 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Huskary here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!