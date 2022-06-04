Beat the Summer Heat in This Strapless Belted Dress — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer lovin’! We’ve been waiting all year for the season of sun. Doesn’t it feel like a three-month party? But one guest that is definitely not invited is humidity. If you live somewhere like Southern Florida, then you know that the weather can be brutal in the summer. Sticky air and frizzy hair! We still want to look cute in a sundress without sweating through our sleeves.

We finally found the perfect dress that will keep you cool in the summer without the danger of those dreaded pit stains! This strapless frock is somewhere in between a midi and a maxi. Effortlessly breezy, this sundress includes slits to allow extra air flow and a belt to accentuate your waist. Plus, it’s on sale for 30% off! Keep scrolling for all the scoop on your new summer uniform!

Get the Aovde Women’s Summer Strapless Off–Shoulder Long Dress with Belt for just $32 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Aovde Women’s Summer Strapless Off-Shoulder Long Dress with Belt is the key to surviving those hot summer nights. Why suffer in sleeves when you could be swaying in the breeze in this strapless number? Just imagine how relieved you’ll feel not having to worry about the heat. It’s literally no sweat! As another bonus, this dress allows you to tan your shoulders if you’re out in the sun. Win-win!

In addition to the strapless bust, this frock features a gathered waistband with a tie belt and a loose swing skirt for a flowy silhouette. It’s giving Grecian goddess! And since this dress is available in multiple different colors and patterns, we may have to purchase more than one.

Get the Aovde Women’s Summer Strapless Off–Shoulder Long Dress with Belt for just $32 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this strapless dress is flattering and comfortable! “Fits busty women,” a top 100 reviewer reported. “The dress isn’t remotely see-through, it’s super comfortable, it stays up, I don’t have to fidget.” Another customer gushed, “Love the print and the comfort of this dress. It’s a fun dress to wear on a warm night. Cool material and has slits on the side.”

For day or night, we suggest teaming this frock with sandals to complete your summertime style. A necklace or dangly earrings would look lovely with the strapless cut. You can take this dress from a beach vacation to a backyard barbecue! Such a stunning (and sweat-free!) summer staple.

See it! Get the Aovde Women’s Summer Strapless Off–Shoulder Long Dress with Belt for just $32 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Aovde here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!