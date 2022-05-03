These Capri-Length Sweatpants Are the Casual Bottoms of Our Dreams

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Capri-length pants don’t receive nearly as much attention as they should. We know they’re polarizing for many, but they boast the perfect in-between length that works for the spring! It’s not quite hot enough to wear shorts yet, but it’s slightly too warm for full-length bottoms. And this is especially true when it comes to sweatpants!

We certainly don’t own as many capri-length sweats, if any at all, so we decided to find the perfect pair to add to our lounge collection. These sweatpants from UEU are exactly what we were looking for, and the countless five-star reviews were enough to sell Us on them instantly.

Get the UEU Women’s Capri Sweatpants for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sweatpants hit all of the marks we look for in a pair of lounge bottoms. First of all, they’re expertly high-waisted. This allows you to comfortably wear them with a slew of different crop tops and sports bras — plus loose tees and tanks. You can rock longer tops out or tuck them into these pants for a different silhouette! The drawstring in the waistband allows you to adjust the fit, and they have pockets on the sides for added convenience. And we can’t forget about the cozy material they’re made from, which shoppers describe as “extremely soft and comfortable.” What more could you want?

Get the UEU Women’s Capri Sweatpants for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Some shoppers say that these sweats run small, while others note that they’re true to size — so consult the size chart to find your fit. If you’re curvier in the hips and thighs or prefer a loose silhouette, we would order up — but if you have a narrower figure, you’ll likely be fine with your usual pick! Even though the pant length is longer, reviewers say that these sweats are still incredibly breathable and feel light and “airy.” Talk about a transitional treat — the capri pant is officially back, baby!

See it: Get the UEU Women’s Capri Sweatpants for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from UEU and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!