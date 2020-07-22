Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever have those days where the thought of putting together a cute outfit just makes you want to go back to sleep? All the time? It’s definitely a common occurrence. Even though we always feel better once we actually see ourselves in said cute outfit, we could do without the struggle. Plus, there are just some days when we can’t stand wearing anything besides our loungewear!

Does this mean you should go out into the world wearing your pajamas and sweats? Well, you can, but what if you could wear something just as comfy that’s infinitely cuter and instantly acceptable for anything from errands to brunch dates? We bet you’d go for that option — pretty much anyone would. Why wouldn’t you? Especially when your outfit is built around a sweater like this!

Get the UGET Casual Oversized Baggy Sweater starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top-rated sweater is definitely a shopper’s dream. It has so, so, so many reviews, and it’s 100% a go-to for looking cute even your laziest days. Throw it on with a pair of cotton leggings and fuzzy moccasins and just like that, you’re looking put-together, casual-chic and ready to take on the day, even if you’re still in the process of waking up!

This sweater is made with a soft, non-scratchy fabric, and it’s designed to have a loose, purposely oversized fit. It exudes effortlessness, and we love the way it can be adjusted to gently fall off one shoulder, revealing either a bare collarbone or maybe a hint of a pretty bralette or undershirt!

Get the UGET Casual Oversized Baggy Sweater starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater has batwing sleeves — a must, considering how huge statement sleeves are in fashion right now — that are available in both short and long versions. It also has a high-low hem line, curved up in the front and down in back. It’s the little things like this that make this sweater stand out among its peers and keep you looking like a fashionista!

With the different sleeve lengths and array of colors, you actually have over 20 variations of this sweater to choose from on Amazon. Each one is under $20, so we definitely recommend picking up a couple if there is more than one hue calling your name. You’ll be so grateful you have one ready to go the next time you sleep past your alarm!

Get the UGET Casual Oversized Baggy Sweater starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from UGET here and other sweaters here! Don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great prices!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!