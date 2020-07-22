Over 1,000 Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Distressed Jean Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim is the best in its purest form. While we do love when a pair of jeans has some stretch and embellishments to boot, there’s nothing like denim that’s completely made from cotton that fits Us just right. It’s fashion magic!

Fun fact: Traditional 100% cotton denim is the best for creating a distressed style. When there’s stretch in the formula, the distressing simply doesn’t appear as natural as when you’re using true denim. So when we’re in the market for retro-looking denim, we go for a pair like this gorgeous option from AGOLDE!

Get the AGOLDE Parker Vintage Cut Off Short with free shipping for $128, available from Revolve!

These denim shorts are made from cotton — and nothing else. They are as classic as they come, and we love that about them. The treatment looks seriously realistic — everyone will think you’re wearing an authentic pair of vintage jeans, when in reality they are brand new. Usually when you create your own pair of cutoffs, you have to put them through the wash a few times in order to get an optimal appearance. Luckily, this pair of AGOLDE shorts has taken care of that process for you!

There’s a reason why over 1,000 shoppers are living for these shorts. They are perfectly distressed and super comfortable, which is what review after review consistently notes. They are available in a light wash, which can slightly vary from pair to pair. This ups their fashion cred even more and gives off a trendy thrift shop vibe.

These shorts are cut in a high-waist silhouette and have a button-fly closure. They feature the traditional five-pocket style that most jeans have, complete with loops that you can thread a belt or chain through. From the top of the hem to the bottom of the pant leg, these shorts measure 12 inches. Many reviewers note that the length is absolutely ideal — especially if you’re a taller person. But even if you’re on the shorter or average side, the span still works for virtually every body type.

Some shoppers say that these jeans fit exactly true to size, but others feel that they can run large. Multiple testimonials even claim that they went down as much as two sizes to get the right fit. Scoring the pair that fits your body best might be a process of trial and error (consult the size guide!), but the reviews clearly indicate that it’s totally worth it. Happy shopping!

