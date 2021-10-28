These UGG Slip-On Sneakers Will Be Your New Favorite Shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our closest is full of shoes for specific occasions — we have our block heels for date night, booties for brunch and ballet slippers for work. But what about all of those smaller activities in between? The trips to the mailbox, the errands around the corner, the school pick-ups down the street. We need a staple shoe we can easily throw on in a time crunch that’s comfortable, durable and fashionable. Is that too much to ask?

While those requirements may sound like a tall order, we tracked down a wardrobe staple that checks all the boxes. Introducing your new go-to shoe on the go! These slip-on sneakers from Nordstrom are super sleek and surprisingly chic. Get ready to wow the other parents in the carpool lane with these knit kicks!

Get the UGG Sammy Slip-on Sneaker for just $110 at Nordstrom!

The UGG Sammy Slip-on Sneaker is a cool refresh on the classic skater silhouette. Designed with elastic-gore insets for easy on-off access, these shoes also feature a memory foam cushioned footbed for added comfort. The knit textile upper and synthetic sole elevate these sneakers from simple to sophisticated. Available in black, white, silver, rose gold and navy, these soft shoes go with almost any outfit!

This casual sneaker is a crowd-pleaser! One review reported, “These are my favorite new everyday shoe. They look great with everything from jeans to yoga pants to leggings. And they are incredibly comfortable!” Another customer declared, “These are the best sneakers I’ve owned. They are cute and very comfortable. I wear them to work and on the weekends with no blisters.” Your feet will thank you later. And this shopper is seriously satisfied with UGG’s slip-on sneakers: “Currently, 18 pairs of Sammys occupy my closet, and my feet reject all other brands and styles. They are the epitome of comfort.”

Since these shoes are so versatile, you can style them with an unlimited number of looks! There are five sleek shades up for grabs — it may be hard to narrow it down to just one. We personally can’t wait to pair them with boyfriend jeans and a sweater for an effortless daytime outfit. Team these sneakers with leggings for a relaxed look or even with a dress for a more elegant ensemble. Heading to a yoga or Pilates class? These UGG slip-ons are the perfect workout companion. Go from the gym to the grocery store in these comfy kicks — they simply won’t disappoint!

