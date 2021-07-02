Celebrate 4th of July With Ulta’s Major Sale — Shop Our Beauty Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What better way to celebrate the 4th of July weekend than by replenishing your beauty stash? Ulta happens to be having a major sale right now on so many top products, and we’re here to help you navigate all of the deals.

Below, you’ll find the creams (and serums) of the crop — and that’s just the beginning. Check out the full sale here to complete your cabinet! Happy shopping, beauty lovers!

This Brightening Serum

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help even out your skin tone and make your complexion look brighter, plus treat fine lines and wrinkles to make them look less visible!

Get the Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum (originally $34) on sale for just $25, available from Ulta!

This Cult-Favorite Tanning Mousse

This is one of the tanning mousses that put self tanners on the map. It has a great long-lasting effect and can make your skin look perfectly sun-kissed all year long!

Get the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam (originally $24) on sale for just $17, available from Ulta!

This Pro-Quality Blowout Brush

Get a salon-level blowout every day of the week with this round blow-drying brush! It’s designed to dry your hair and give it body instantly. This hair tool will make your life so much easier, and happy hair days are surely ahead!

Get the Hot Tools Professional Black Gold One-Step Detachable Blowout Small Head (originally $80) on sale for just $60, available from Ulta!

This Fan-Favorite Bronzing Powder

This might be one of the best and most affordable bronzers that we’ve ever tried! It has a creamy consistency that melts into your skin despite it being a powder product. It’s also available in a slew of shades to suit a variety of skin tones!

Get the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer (originally $16) on sale for just $11, available from Ulta!

This Daily Beauty Supplement

If you want your hair and nails to get stronger and help your skin look more radiant, this daily supplement might be perfect for you. Plus, it’s also a probiotic that can help support your digestive system and make you feel healthier overall!

Get the Tula Balanced Beauty Gummy Vitamins for Strong Hair, Skin & Nails Plus Probiotic (originally $30) on sale for just $21, available from Ulta!

This Ultra-Creamy Powder Foundation

Don’t sleep on powder foundations — especially this one! It can work wonders and provide just as much coverage as a liquid or a cream product, but it’s also super hydrating. Expect a fabulous finish!

Get the It Cosmetics Celebration Full Coverage Powder Foundation (originally $39) on sale for just $25, available from Ulta!

This Gentle Hydrating Toner

You wouldn’t think that a toner would be hydrating, but this one actually is! It’s infused with hyaluronic acid as well as almond oil and honey to make you feel moisturized, and it balances out your complexion to make your skin tone appear more even.

Get the Lancôme Tonique Confort Re-Hydrating Comforting Toner with Acacia Honey (originally $35) on sale for just $20, available from Ulta!

Looking for more? Shop all of the beauty products on sale and shop everything available from Ulta Beauty!

