The Best Beauty Buys From Ulta’s Incredible Black Friday Weekend Sale!

Does Black Friday have you feeling overwhelmed? We get it. There are so many deals everywhere you turn, you may not even know where to start. That’s why we’re going to plop you down right here. With the incredible amount of markdowns at Ulta, we have all we need right in front of us. Shopping FOMO is not an issue when Ulta carries the best of the best of all things beauty — at the lowest prices!
We’re here to break down all of the hottest beauty busters for you below, but act fast. We’re already seeing sellouts. Let’s start checking things off that wish list already!
The Biggest Beauty Busters
- Select mascara from Tarte, Urban Decay, PÜR, Smashbox, Buxom, LORAC and Butter London (originally $20 to $24) now just $10!
- Curated kits (up to $55 value) now 50% off!
- Morphe Catch My Eye Brush Collection (originally $36) now just $19!
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits & Liquid Glow (originally $25 to $45) now 40% off!
Can’t Miss Must-Haves
- Urban Decay Naked3 Palette (originally $54) now just $27!
- Nearly everything from Sexy Hair now just $9!
- One-step volumizer hair dryers (originally up to $80) from select brands now just $40!
- TIGI Bed Head Tweens now starting at just $9!
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Lashes and Lips set ($41 value) now just $16!
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream (originally $38) now just $19!
- It’s a 10 leave-in sprays now 50% off!
- CHI for Ulta Beauty Holiday Hairstyling Irons (originally $100) now just $60!
- OPI Nail Lacquers (originally $11) now just $5!
- Mario Badescu Multi-Masker and Hit Refresh kits now just $12!
- Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer (originally $29) now just $15!
- Tarte Stocking Up Eye & Cheek Set ($30 value) now just $12!
Our Favorites $10 and Under
- Kylie Cosmetics Blush, Kylighter and Bronzer now just $10!
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cleanser (originally $20) now just $10!
- Origins Marvelous Must-Haves Fan Faves for Glowing Healthy-Looking Skin ($18 value) now just $10!
- EcoTools Winter Shine Beauty Kit ($38 value) now just $10!
- Ulta Lip Glossary 16 Piece Deluxe Lip Kit ($52 value) now just $10!
Our Favorites $20 and Under
- BECCA Limited Edition The Glow Starts Here set ($58 value) now just $15!
- I Heart Revolution Donut Tray Donut Palette Kit (originally $36) now just $18!
- Estée Lauder Limited Edition Duos just $15!
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple 3 Piece Set ($40 value) now just $20!
- MAC Cosmic Lip Duo ($36 value) now just $20!
