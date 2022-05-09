Drybar! T3! Briogeo! Shop Every Deal in Ulta’s 2022 Gorgeous Hair Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
For Us, spring can mean many things. Flowy dresses, ice cream outings, colorful makeup — but most importantly, it signifies the return of Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event! Ready to say goodbye to hand-cramping styling routines, major breakage and stubborn frizz? Let’s do it!
The Gorgeous Hair Event means saving 50% off daily steals, similar to the retailer’s famous 21 Days of Beauty. This time, however, it’s all about hair. We recommend shopping online too, since there are many online only deals. Plus, Diamond and Platinum members can get free shipping with their $10 beauty steal purchase. Ready to see every deal from now through May 28? Remember to bookmark this page so you can nab your picks when it’s their time to shine. Every deal is available for one day only!
May 9:
- Curlsmith Bonding Oil — originally $29, now $15
- Matrix A Curl Can Dream Collection — originally $19-24, now $10-12
- Gimme Beauty — originally $8-10, now $4-5
May 10:
- Bed Head full-size haircare — originally $13-$29, now $6-14
- EVA NYC shampoo and conditioner — originally $13, now $6
- EVA NYC Spectrum Far-Infrared Tools — originally $80-$90, now $40-45
May 11:
- CHI Haircare — originally $15-50, now $7-25
- Wella masks — originally $6-50, now $3-25
- Bondi Boost Blonde Baby collection — originally $28-30, now $14-15
May 12:
- Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit — originally $30, now $15
- Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancers — originally $16, now $8
- Pravana The Perfect Blonde Collection, select items — originally $20, now $10
- Punky Colour — originally $4-20, now $2-10
- Love Wellness Call Me Collagen — originally $25, now $12
May 13:
- Bed Head Mess Behave Deep Hair Waver — originally $45, now $22
- Ouidad select styling products — originally $22-50, now $11-25
- Virtue 6-in-1 Styler — originally $34, now $17
- CHI for Ulta Beauty Titanium 1″ Irons — originally $120, now $60
- Keratin Complex Keratin Obsessed Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray — originally $26, now $13
May 14:
- Matrix select Instacure Collection — originally $22-24, now $11-12
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush — originally $60, now $30
- SEEN Blow-Out Creme — originally $24, now $12
- Better Not Younger Wake Up Call Shampoo and Conditioner — originally $27, now $14
May 15:
- BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic 1″ Iron — originally $75, now $37
- IGK Select Shine Collection — originally $29-32, now $15-16
- Lime Crime, select products — originally $4-22, now $2-11
- Toppik, select Hair Building Fibers — originally $25, now $12
- Keracolor Clenditioners — originally $20-44, now $10-22
May 16:
- AG Hair — originally $5-69, now $2-35
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Serums — originally $65-125, now $33-63
- Not Your Mother’s Naturals Collection — originally $8-9, now $4-5
May 17:
- Biolage, select All-in-One Collection — originally $22-24, now $11-12
- Sebastian Hairsprays — originally $7-21, now $4-11
- Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream — originally $38, now $19
May 18:
- Biosilk — originally $16-50
- Blondme — originally $20-53, now $10-27
- Klorane, select items — originally $14-32, now $7-16
May 19:
- HAIRtamin Advanced Formula Vitamins — originally $25, now $13
- GHD Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer — originally $199, now $99.50
- dpHUE, select Apple Cider Vinegar items — originally $35-42, now $18-21
- Nioxin Scalp and Trial Kits — originally $30-46, now $15-23
- Virtue Flourish Density Booster — originally $48, now $24
May 20:
- Sebastian Drench Collection — originally $6-48, now $3-24
- Kitsch Satin Pillowcase — originally $19, now $10
- Conair InfinitiPRO Luxe Series Full Body & Shine Pro Dryer — originally $55, now $27
- Bumble and Bumble, select Bonding Shampoo and Conditioner — originally $31-34, now $16-17
- Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Collection — originally $28-36, now $14-36
- Olivia Garden Essentials Brushers — originally $12-18, now $6-9
May 21:
- Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron — originally $230, now $115
- It’s a 10, select Silk Express Collection — originally $16-67, now $8-34
- Madison Reed Color Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner — originally $26, now $13
- Keranique KeraViatin Hair and Scalp Health Supplements — originally $48, now $24
- Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here — originally $72, now $36
May 22:
- Wella, The Brilliance Collection — originally $17-36, now $9-18
- Croc Classic Black Titanium 1.5″ Flat Iron — originally $149, now $75
- BosleyMD, select Hair Growth Treatments & Supplements — originally $35-45, now $18-23
May 23:
- Redken Highbright Collection — originally $24-27, now $12-14
- Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements — originally $40-45, now $20-22
- Alterna My Hair My Canvas Collection — originally $26-35, now $13-18
May 24:
- Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations Starter Kit — originally $44, now $22
- T3 Convertible Collection — originally $100-120, now $50-60
- Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers — originally $16, now $8
May 25:
- IGK Extra Love Shampoo and Conditioner Collection — originally $31, now $16
- NatureLab. Tokyo Shampoos and Conditioners — originally $15-23, now $8-12
- Grow Gorgeous Serums and Intense Collections — originally $18-50, now $9-25
May 26:
- Kristin Ess Hair Nanoblack 1.25″ Curling Iron — originally $60, now $30
- Sexy Hair Powder Play Collection — originally $19-20, now $9-10
- Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush — originally $155, now $78
- Billy Jealousy — originally $16-34, now $8-17
- 18.21 Man Made — originally $12-47, now $6-24
- STMNT Grooming Goods Wax Powder — originally $22, now $11
May 27:
- DevaCurl Select Stylers — originally $20-60, now $10-30
- Hot Tools Professional Black Gold 1″ Micro Shine Flat Iron — originally $130, now $65
- Innersense Organic Beauty Quiet Calm Curl Control — originally $26, now $13
- COLOR WOW Root Cover Up — originally $35, now $17
- Invisibobble, select items — originally $8-15, now $4-8
May 28:
- L’ange Le duo 360 Airflow Stylers — originally $89, now $45
- Bumble and Bumble Thickening Spray — originally $30, now $15
- L’Oreal Root Cover Up — originally $11, now $5
- Arctic Fox, select items — originally $17, now $9
