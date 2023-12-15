Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s officially starting to get so cold outside that no one — myself included — really wants to leave the house unless it’s a necessity! Many of Us would rather stay wrapped up in snuggly comforters while donning our favorite lounging attire. Finding a feasible and comfy option can be somewhat of a task — but don’t stress! We found a solid contender that’s about to elevate your loungewear game for the better: PRETTYGARDEN’s wildly popular two-piee set.

Related: This Loungewear Set Is Amazon’s No. 1 New Release and It’s Already Selling Out There’s no denying the comfort a two-piece loungewear set brings. First, it eliminates the hassle of coordinating an outfit on those mornings when you’re in a rush. They’re often made of buttery-soft fabric which will keep you warm as we draw nearer to winter. Plus, loungewear sets are chic and super-trendy, so you always look […]

With over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this dynamic fashion duo could become your favorite piece of loungewear — and did we mention it’s 20% off right now?

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long-Sleeve Two-Piece Set for $41 (was $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The PRETTYGARDEN long-sleeve set consists of a crewneck sweatshirt and sweatpants for an easy matching ensemble. It comes in 15 colors and is constructed entirely of ultra-soft materials for a breezy feel.

It doesn’t take much to style this outfit. Team it with your favorite pair of Ugg boots and a nice hefty coat for a look which emphasizes warmth and comfort this winter. Or, you could rock this set with a pair of sneakers for efficient on-the-go attire during the warmer months. This PRETTYGARDEN pick offers plenty of versatility without much fuss!

Curious what shoppers have to say? One Amazon customer stated, “Hola, I don’t order clothes from Amazon. But had a few moments of I need retail therapy. I mean Amazon is so easy to order (and return) so I was tempted. I love this. Its lightweight material won’t keep you warm in winter but is awesome for any other time. I threw it together with a puffer vest and cardigan. It’s stunning. I would order more but I am an instant hog and it takes too long to come (lol) It’s def something to get in a few colors. I ordered a medium (5’3″ 130) and it fits just right. Have fun!”

One more savvy shopper added, “I’m so glad I decided to pick up this set. I got it in both black and light brown and I love the color of both. Depending on the brand, I’m either an XL or a XXL. I wasn’t looking for a tight or snug fit, so I went with the XXL which was a great decision. This is perfect loungewear for home. I think you could wear this out on errands and what not, but I’ll be keeping it for home only. I don’t feel like anyone really mentioned it but the shirt is a dropped shoulder style long sleeve.”

If you’re looking for a new way to elevate your athleisure, you’ve met your match!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Two-Piece Set for $41 (was $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Want a cozy loungewear set but now feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

Related: Stuff Those Stockings For Under $15: 32 of Our Favorite Finds You feel ahead of the game this year: all of your gifts are picked, wrapped and under the tree. That’s, of course, until you realize you forgot about the sock-shaped bags hanging on the fireplace — they aren’t just for decoration! Oops! If you’re going to actually fill those stockings, you need to find affordable […]

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop PRETTYGARDEN for more great finds, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals now!