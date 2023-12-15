Your account
This Loungewear Set Is Beloved by Shoppers — Over 11,000 5-Star Reviews

By
PRETTYGARDEN Loungewear set
Amazon

It’s officially starting to get so cold outside that no one — myself included — really wants to leave the house unless it’s a necessity! Many of Us would rather stay wrapped up in snuggly comforters while donning our favorite lounging attire. Finding a feasible and comfy option can be somewhat of a task — but don’t stress! We found a solid contender that’s about to elevate your loungewear game for the better: PRETTYGARDEN’s wildly popular two-piee set.

With over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this dynamic fashion duo could become your favorite piece of loungewear — and did we mention it’s 20% off right now?

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long-Sleeve Two-Piece Set for $41 (was $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The PRETTYGARDEN long-sleeve set consists of a crewneck sweatshirt and sweatpants for an easy matching ensemble. It comes in 15 colors and is constructed entirely of ultra-soft materials for a breezy feel.

It doesn’t take much to style this outfit. Team it with your favorite pair of Ugg boots and a nice hefty coat for a look which emphasizes warmth and comfort this winter. Or, you could rock this set with a pair of sneakers for efficient on-the-go attire during the warmer months. This PRETTYGARDEN pick offers plenty of versatility without much fuss!

Curious what shoppers have to say? One Amazon customer stated, “Hola, I don’t order clothes from Amazon. But had a few moments of I need retail therapy. I mean Amazon is so easy to order (and return) so I was tempted. I love this. Its lightweight material won’t keep you warm in winter but is awesome for any other time. I threw it together with a puffer vest and cardigan. It’s stunning. I would order more but I am an instant hog and it takes too long to come (lol) It’s def something to get in a few colors. I ordered a medium (5’3″ 130) and it fits just right. Have fun!”

One more savvy shopper added, “I’m so glad I decided to pick up this set. I got it in both black and light brown and I love the color of both. Depending on the brand, I’m either an XL or a XXL. I wasn’t looking for a tight or snug fit, so I went with the XXL which was a great decision. This is perfect loungewear for home. I think you could wear this out on errands and what not, but I’ll be keeping it for home only. I don’t feel like anyone really mentioned it but the shirt is a dropped shoulder style long sleeve.”

If you’re looking for a new way to elevate your athleisure, you’ve met your match!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Two-Piece Set for $41 (was $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Want a cozy loungewear set but now feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop PRETTYGARDEN for more great finds, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals now!

