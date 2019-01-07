Pulling ourselves to the gym on days when the temperatures are freezing is probably one of the toughest parts about keeping our fitness commitments during the winter. When the weather is extra frigid, it’s so easy to fall for the warmth of our homes and push the workout to another day. With a new year ahead, we’re eliminating the excuses because honestly, we love clothes shopping a little too much to blame days we skip the gym on not owning enough layers.

In the name of actually getting the most out of our gym memberships in 2019, we’re snagging an outerwear design that totally cancels out the “too cold for the gym” cop-out. The Under Armour Be Seen Sherpa Swacket is a sweatshirt and zip-up jacket all in one. We are obsessed with this hybrid design which features super soft and warm Sherpa fabric and silver zippers that provide just a hint of the edgy moto-chic style we love. The Under Armour website exclusive also has an adjustable drawstring hood plus water-resistant woven panels for protecting Us from the cold and precipitation.

See it: Scoop up the Under Armour UA Be Seen Sherpa Swacket for $130 while it’s available in two colors and select sizes are still in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out more jackets available from Under Armour.

This jacket is great for slipping on top of our racerback tanks or our long sleeve yoga tops on days when we need to keep warm just until we get to the gym where we’ll be working up a sweat. We could also wear this functional jacket to go for a job outside since it’s not too bulky to run while wearing.

The Under Armour UA Be Seen Sherpa Swacket is available in women’s sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. Sizes are available according to the colors which are black and ivory. Luckily, all sizes are still in stock ranging from small to XXL.

The jacket is way too cute to just wear to the gym so we’ll definitely serve up plenty of chic casual looks throughout the winter and the chillier parts of spring. We can wear the jacket with our favorite workout T-shirts, leggings and running sneakers but it will also look great paired with so much more going out attire.

We can slip into a long sleeve maxi-length sweater dress and Adidas sneakers with a bucket bag for brunch with my friends. For a date night, we can wear the fuzzy jacket with a pair of moto style faux leather leggings and sock ankle booties. We could also layer the jacket over a cashmere top with our everyday skinny jeans and slip into a pair of Ugg boots with shearling trim to drive the fuzzy winter look all the way home.

The waterproof design of the Under Armour UA Be Seen Sherpa Swacket also makes it great to wear for our winter getaways in snowy places. We’ll be posing for those Instagram-worthy ski trip photos with the jacket, our snow pants, boots and goggles.

Shoppers who bought and wore the Sherpa jacket loved its look and size and noted that they receive lots of compliments on it. Many shared that it’s super warm with one reviewer sharing that the jacket even kept her warm in 32-degree weather. Shoppers also appreciated the stretchy material that makes it fit especially comfortable around the waist. A few shoppers mentioned they ordered a size up based on their general outerwear preferences. Shoppers who bought their actual sizes noted that they were equally pleased with the fit.

See it: Scoop up the Under Armour UA Be Seen Sherpa Swacket for $130 while it’s available in two colors and select sizes are still in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out more jackets available from Under Armour.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!