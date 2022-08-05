These Wide-Leg Sweatpants Nail the Trendy Athleisure Vibe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We all have lazy days when staying in our PJs or sweatpants around the clock seems ultra-appealing, even if we have a jam-packed itinerary. Loungewear is socially acceptable to wear if we’re running errands, but what about when we have more serious plans — can we still get away with rocking sweats? It’s the biggest fashion query of the past few years.

Well, we’re here to confirm that the answer is yes! When you find the right type of sweatpants which actually look sophisticated and fashion-forward, you’re able to style them to create an elevated outfit. With that in mind, we felt that these sweats from UNIONBAY understood the assignment — and they also happen to be on sale for a seriously affordable price right now!

Get the UNIONBAY Women’s Harley Wide Leg Reverse Piecing Pant for prices starting at $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sweats are slightly high-waisted and designed to fit loosely — while also hugging your curves. The waistband at the top cinches in your waist, while the pants are more fitted in the hips — and the pant legs flare out into a beautiful wide leg. They’re made from a 100% cotton material which is reportedly breathable and (most importantly) comfortable. You’ll feel totally at ease when you throw these pants on, no matter where you’re headed!

At the moment, you can pick up these sweats in a dark grey shade or light orange hue, both of which boast an effortlessly vintage vibe. We also adore the sporty element these pants have thanks to the stripe running down the sides of both legs. This detail is essentially a slightly lighter version of the main color of each pant, which is also visible in the waistband. Team these sweats with a cute crop top, crisp chunky white sneakers and a crossbody purse — and boom. You’ve got yourself the perfect casual-chic weekend look!

