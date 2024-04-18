Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Knowing that I have a curvier body, I’ve become an expert in finding dresses that are going to best flatter my figure — especially my tummy. Sometimes it means finding dresses that flare at the belly, while other times it means having oversized numbers that don’t have much shape at all. My personal favorite is finding a dress that ties at the waist and can, according to shoppers, “help camouflage” the bumps.

With the Anrabess T-Shirt Tie Waist Maxi Dress, I can hide my midsection in such a stylish way that no one will even know I’m doing it. This is thanks to the dress’ smartly placed tie waist design that sits on the front left side of the body. And while tie waists are always a big help with accentuating curves, this one goes the extra mile as the fabric gathers around the midsection, helping to conceal the stomach.

Get the Anrabess T-Shirt Tie Waist Maxi Dress for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This ‘Flattering’ Midi Dress Exudes Rich Mom on Vacation Vibes — 29% Off at Amazon If you haven’t caught our drift by now, here at Us, we love frilly dresses! From sleeveless, tiered designs to voluminous maxis, nothing beats having a cute dress that you can wear to anything! With spring finally starting to display warm weather, it’s the perfect time to purchase a new dress or pull out your […]

I will feel more comfortable and confident due to this dress’ tummy-hiding capabilities, but also because of its fabric. It’ll truly be like wearing one of my favorite T-shirts, except for the fact that it’s a dress (which I love because it’s easy to slip on). Similar to T-shirt-style fabric, this dress is made of a polyester, rayon and spandex fabric blend, which makes it both soft and stretchy. Other elements of the dress are similar to a T-shirt too, such as the short sleeves and crew neckline. I’ll be selecting the black version, but it also comes in a few other color options in case I need another.

I found this dress while searching for dresses I can get quickly with Amazon’s quick two-day Prime shipping. I also wanted something that toed the line between being stylish and comfortable. I realized that not only did this one have the coveted “Amazon’s choice” badge, but over 300 had been bought in just this last month. And if the reasons listed above weren’t enough, I was completely sold when I checked out the reviews.

This shopper loves the dress for not only being able to help “totally hide” their belly, but also because of the “good length sleeve,” for their arms. “The material is nice and soft with a nice stretch to it,” they said.

Another one, who confirmed the dress’ ability to look good on everyone, said that it’s “universally flattering.” “I never wear figure skimming clothing, but this dress looked good with my curves,” they said.

Related: 17 Linen Dresses, Pants and Tops for an Easy, Breezy Style This Season If there’s one fabric you can depend on to get you through the warmer months, it’s linen. The lightweight and breathable fabric will not only keep you sweat-free during the hottest of summer days, but it will also give you that casual, laid-back stylish summer aesthetic you’re looking for. If you’ve been wanting to add […]

I know myself, and I know I’ll be accessorizing this dress with cute gold jewelry and sunnies for casual coffee dates or running errands all throughout the warmer months. (You truly never know who you’ll run into!) But I also see myself wearing it as a cover-up with my straw tote bag and hat for a day sunning at the pool. The best part is that it won’t bust my spring clothing budget, coming in at just $34 at Amazon!

See it: Get the Anrabess T-Shirt Tie Waist Maxi Dress for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Anrabess here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!