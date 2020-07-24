These Breezy Boho Print Shorts Will Be Your Top Summer Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is a tough time for Us, clothing-wise. We love the warm weather, swimming, sunbathing, barbecues and ice cream, but it can be hard putting together a cute outfit without layers. It’s that much worse when we’re out all day and the humidity has us wanting to never put on clothes again. Even worse than that is when we’re stuck wearing something super uncomfortable like stiff denim shorts!

We can’t fix the humidity, but we can change our clothing, and if we pick the right pieces, we can finally shed the struggles from our summer fun. We need pieces that are breezy, comfy and — without a doubt — adorable. Sure, we could go around wearing a cami and gym shorts every day, but why would we when boho-chic options like these shorts exist?

Get the Urban CoCo Elastic Waist Boho Print Shorts for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

These shorts fit like your favorite gym short shorts, but thanks to their cool designs, they are wearable every day, even when a workout is the furthest thing from your mind. You’re going to work these, regardless!

These shorts have an elasticized waist with an adjustable drawstring, so you can pull them up toward the belly button or let them fall lower toward your hip bones, a la Britney Spears. The light, airy material is soft and almost silky, its breathable, comfy nature making it a must-have for hot days spent outside. You’ll find pockets on each side (score!) and a hem that overlaps, leaving triangular notches to allow for both more airflow and more movement. Know how most of your shorts tighten around your thighs or start to roll up the second you sit down or stretch out? Not with these!

These shorts are currently available in six variations. Whether you’re looking for a simple polka dot, a geometric print or even an elephant print, you might even find a couple you won’t want to go through the rest of summer without!

These shorts can be worn with basically anything. They have a relaxed fit, but they still hug the figure, so they willxf work equally well with boxy, cropped shirts as they will with fitted tank tops or bra tops. You can even dress them up a little with an off-the-shoulder tee and ballet flats or satin cami and cork wedges. We’re getting more and more excited to wear them every second!

