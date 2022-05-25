Healthy Habits! Shop These Unique Wellness Products From UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Something about summer makes Us want to step up our wellness game. And it’s not just the pressure to slay in a swimsuit or work it during wedding season. The sunshine radiates positive vibes, inspiring Us to take better care of our bodies. Self-care, here we come! And what better way to embrace wholesome habits than with products that promote health and hygiene? Thanks to UsNow, we tracked down five game-changing items that will support your system all year long. Cheers to your best summer yet!

These Cat Eye Blue Light Glasses

Protect your eyes with these vintage-inspired blue light glasses designed in collaboration with model Elsa Hosk. Made from biodegradable materials, these glasses are stylish and sustainable.

Get the Christopher Cloos x Elsa Ristretto Blue Light Glasses for $169 at UsNow!

This Copper Bottle

Drinking water out of a copper bottle benefits both the environment and your body. Copper creates a natural purification process, and choosing a reusable bottle helps the planet by eliminating waste. Win-win!

Get the Copperwell Diamond Copper Bottle for $28 (originally $40) at UsNow!

This Women’s Health Supplement

Formulated to support women’s ovarian health, this nutritional supplement is ideal for females over 35 who are trying to conceive. The ingredient DHEA is a naturally occurring hormone precursor that helps regulate sexual hormones that declines at age 35.

Get the Ovaterra Fertinatal DHEA for Women 4-Week Pack for $75 at UsNow!

This Exercise Power Plate

Tired of going on runs or driving to the gym for a workout? Try this Power Plate, a compact and portable exercise tool that adapts to your fitness goals.

Get the Power Plate Personal Power Plate for $1,795 at UsNow!

This Refillable Deodorant Kit

Stay fresh and clean with this refillable deodorant starter kit. This plant-powered deodorant is all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free and effective for 24 hours!

Get the Myro Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit (2-pack) for $32 (originally $45) at UsNow!

