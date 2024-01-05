Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re stating the obvious here, but it’s so cold during the winter months. There’s little most people want to do outdoors which doesn’t involve running errands or going to the gym. While every shopper is not the same, one thing we all have in common is that staying warm — specifically with a sumptuous fleece blanket — is crucial during the chillier months. If an upgrade is in the cards for you, we found an option on Amazon that’s 23% off and currently comes in at just $20. Read on!

The Utopia Bedding fleece blanket is a comfy home accessory you can use year-round. It employs a super-soft microfiber fabric for ultimate comfort that will keep you toasty. It comes in sizes ranging from king to kid’s, and it’s available in 15 colors. Also, it’s machine-washable — simply wash in cold water and dry on low heat — but you should only wash it with other fleece blankets or by itself to prevent abrasion.

Get the Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket for $20 (was $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, but are subject to change.

Additionally, this fleece blanket is ideal for those who need an extra layer of warmth. Given its affordable price tag, it’s an optimal option for seniors or college students attending school in the northern states. With over 52,000 five-star reviews, this blanket is a true Amazon bestseller!

Given these stats, it’s no surprise that one happy Amazon reviewer noted, “Hands down my new favorite blanket. It’s lightweight, SUPER soft, and really warm! My kids and husband now want their own. I got the king-size, and it’s massive. Perfect to snuggle up and cuddle. I picked Rose Pink, and it’s so much cuter than the picture! It’s more like a rose gold color. It’s beautiful! Definitely getting more!”

Another Amazon reviewer said, “I got the dusky rose-colored one for my mom. She comments frequently about how much she loves how soft and warm it is and how well it drapes. If you need a blanket that is comfortable for children and seniors with tender or thin or sensitive skin or aches and pains, this is a great one to consider. It is surprisingly warm for how light it feels.”

If you haven’t been convinced yet, a final savvy shopper gushed, “Bought this as my daughter did not want a traditional comforter for her bed. This is a cozy and fuzzy blanket that’s not heavy. I love that I can toss it in the wash. It has not pilled and washes well every time. Great value!”

If you’re in the market for a fluffy, cozy blanket to help you through the winter in sheer comfort, this top-rated option goes the distance — and then some!

