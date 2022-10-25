Snuggle Up in Softness With the 11 Best Blankets to Keep You Warm All Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To quote the Clovers cheerleading squad in Bring It On, “Brr! It’s cold in here.” They may not have been talking about weather, but we certainly are! All across the country, temperatures have started to drop in anticipation of the upcoming season. Just last night, I had to use my mini-heater for the first time in months. Winter is coming!

Break out the blankets, y’all! It’s time to get cozy. There’s a reason the expression “security blanket” exists. From birth, babies feel safe when swaddled in their blankies. And even as adults, blankets offer a sense of calm and comfort. According to Heathline, “Research suggests weighted blankets may benefit people with anxiety, autism, and insomnia” by mimicking the experience of a gentle embrace.

And let’s not forget about the romantic possibilities that blankets provide! Just listen to the lyrics of this classic holiday tune: “We’re snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be.” Blankets are the definition of “comfy cozy!” Perfect for a movie night while you’re cuddling on the couch or some extra insulation while you’re getting your beauty sleep, a blanket is a must-have for cuffing season.

How We Chose the Best Blankets for Warmth

Just like with loungewear, comfort is my priority with blankets: The softer, the better! When deciding which styles made the cut, I thoroughly assessed all reviews to confirm that these blankets were the best. And I’m particularly sensitive to touch (my mom calls me the Princess and the Pea), so I also made it my mission to avoid options that feel itchy or stiff.

Since once size doesn’t fit all, I tried to find a variety of blankets with different benefits as well — oversized, travel, weighted, etc. And since we’re always aware of style, each of these knits is comfy-chic. The holidays are quickly approaching, so I highly recommend shopping these throws as gifts for loved ones. Everyone could use a brand-new blanket!

Feel as snug as a bug in a rug with these 11 blankets that will keep you warm all winter!

1. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

The name speaks for itself! This iconic CozyChic blanket from Barefoot Dreams truly feels like a dream. Chrissy Teigen gave this throw her seal of approval on Twitter: “If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a Barefoot Dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.” Buy this bestselling blanket in a dozen neutral shades!

Pros:

Popular

Super soft

Cons:

Some say it sheds and snags

Available at: Nordstrom

2. Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

Pure bliss! With over 2,000 reviews on Nordstrom, this plush throw is a cozy crowd-pleaser. And at only $29, this blanket is the most affordable option on our list! One shopper declared, “This is the softest, warmest light weight throw I’ve ever purchased.”

Pros:

Affordable

Cozy

Cons:

Some reviewers say this throw sheds

Available at: Nordstrom

3. Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket

Leave it to Ugg to design a throw blanket that is just as soft as the brand’s signature shoes! “So soft, so cozy, so luxurious to the touch, my whole family is OBSESSED with them,” one customer shared. “100/10 I recommend (yes, 100/10)!!!” One side of the throw is velvety smooth, while the other is shaggy. Curl up under the cozy comfort of this plush throw!

Pros:

Soft

Warm

Cons:

May shed

Available at: Nordstrom

4. White + Warren Women’s Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf

My no. 1 favorite travel accessory is this cashmere wrap from White + Warren. Part blanket and part scarf, this oversized knit is luxuriously soft. Bundle up under this warm wrap on a chilly day or spread it over your legs on a long flight. “Exquisite staple for your wardrobe,” one reviewer raved. “I will never travel without it.”

Pros:

Heavenly soft

Ideal for travel

Blanket and scarf in one

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

5. Unhide Li’l Marsh Medium Plush Blanket

Large and in charge! This oversized plush blanket will keep you warm on a cold night. One shopper said, “I am a huge barefoot dreams lover, but this is another amazing brand at a lower price point. Would be an amazing gift! Super super soft. This size fits nicely over a queen-sized bed.” Fluffy and budget-friendly!

Pros:

Large

Super soft

Cons:

None

Available at: Nordstrom

6. Giraffe at Home Luxe Throw

Featuring a wide satin band, this elevated throw makes the perfect gift. “LOVE this blanket. Heaven on earth. So comforting and soft,” one shopper gushed. “It’s like a hug from heaven when you wrap yourself in this blanket!!!” Another shopper said this throw is “like a baby blanket for adults.” Say less!

Pros:

Satin accents

Luxuriously soft

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Nordstrom

7. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Throw

Just dropped! Barefoot Dreams recently released this brand-new cable-knit throw crafted with cozy chenille. This blanket basically looks like a luxury sweater. The ivory color will match any decor. We love a winter-white moment!

Pros:

Super soft

Chic

Cons:

No reviews yet (brand new!)

Available at: Nordstrom

8. Ugg Coastline Plush Throw Blanket

“Ugg” is the noise we make when we realize we have no choice but to splurge on another Ugg staple. This time, it’s this plush throw blanket made with flannel and plush. On the fence? Just read this glowing review: “Wow! This blanket is absolutely gorgeous. It’s luxe, soft, warm, and looks chic! IT’S AMAZING. Hands down my new favorite blanket.”

Pros:

Soft

Warm

Cons:

Some reviews complained about the quality

Available at: Nordstrom

9. UpWest Cozy Sweater Knit Throw Blanket

A blanket that feels like your favorite sweater? Sign Us up! Knit with soft yarns, this throw comes in six neutral colors. And just like a pullover, the blanket features ribbed trim along the edges.

Pros:

Feels like a sweater

Cozy

Cons:

No reviews yet

Available at: Nordstrom

10. Bearaby Organic Cotton Weighted Knit Blanket

Feel cozy and calm at the same time with this cotton weighted blanket! The chunky weighted knit helps you sleep better and feel less stressed. Seasonal sadness really kicks in when the weather is gloomy, so this throw can help boost your mood. One customer called it a “magic blanket.”

Pros:

Helps alleviate anxiety

Chic textured look

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

11. Ugg Wade Throw Blanket

Worried about catching a chill in winter weather? This thick Ugg throw will keep you warm! One shopper exclaimed, “Wow!!! This blanket is WARM!!!! Definitely a winter blanket, I am looking forward to using it this winter.” Featuring plush colored velour on one side and ivory fleece on the other, this reversible blanket gives you even more options for snuggling.

Pros:

Thick

Warm

Cons:

Not very compact

Available at: Nordstrom

