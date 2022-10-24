21 of the Best Zara-Style Pieces to Wear to Thanksgiving Dinner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thanksgiving is coming up super soon, which means it’s time to start planning your family dinners and friend get-togethers. Figuring out side dishes is certainly important, but first things first — let’s figure out your outfits!

Big holidays like Thanksgiving mean a lot of reunions and a lot of photos. Looking and feeling chic is of the utmost importance! Shop our favorite inexpensive Zara-like fashion finds below for ideas for your Thanksgiving outfit!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This button-up R.Vivimos sweater dress is stretchy, soft and incredibly cute. We love the Burning Orange color for Thanksgiving!

2. We Also Love: With a high neckline and a flowy skirt, this long-sleeve Floerns fit-and-flare dress is an amazing find with mega-chic details!

3. We Can’t Forget: So gorgeous! This Lyaner satin mini dress is the epitome of drapey beauty. The button cuffs just perfect it!

Sweaters

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Your outfit will be unbelievable elevated with the addition of this short-sleeve Romwe beaded sweater top. And look at those puff sleeves!

5. We Also Love: This sheep-print Hukai cardigan truly could have been plucked from Zara’s website. We love how affordable it is!

6. We Can’t Forget: We’re obviously into the oversized knit look, but this BTFBM sweater takes things up yet another notch with its asymmetrical hem!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Pair these silky, wide leg Wanschun pants with a fitted top for an unforgettable look. Stylish and sleek but so comfy thanks to that elastic waisband!

8. We Also Love: The faux-leather trend is still going strong thanks to pieces like these Heziowyun pants. So edgy yet beautiful!

9. We Can’t Forget: These Tronjori wide leg pants have become number one bestsellers. We see them recommended everywhere!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This Kate Kasin pleated midi skirt is a timeless fashion find you can wear over and over again!

11. We Also Love: Hi, shine! This Lyaner jacquard mini skirt would be so cute with a cropped chunky sweater and block-heel boots!

12. We Can’t Forget: Long denim skirts are one of our go-to fall trends right now. This Viatabuna skirt comes in so many different washes and designs!

Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Reoria corset tank will be perfect under a cardigan. It’s actually super soft and stretchy too, making it wonderful for Thanksgiving!

14. We Also Love: This satin short-sleeve Chigant button-up is effortlessly stylish. Pair with pants, a skirt or even leggings!

15. We Can’t Forget: Want to go for a little glitz and glam? You need to check out this Miduo sequin cami!

Accessories

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Accent purses are becoming so big right now, and we’re obsessed with the elegance of this 3-D Yokawe floral clutch!

17. We Also Love: Emphasized floral brooches are also emerging as a cool trend that’s perfect for special occasions. This Misasha camellia flower pin is our pick!

18. We Can’t Forget: We wouldn’t leave out a pair of multi-chain drop earrings! These Secroma threader earrings add on some pearlescent beads as well!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Trade the black booties for this creamy white pair of faux patent leather Vivianly booties instead to really make a statement!

20. We Also Love: You really can’t go wrong with a pair of shoes like these Franco Sarto loafers in the fashion world right now. This pair comes in nearly 10 variations!

21. We Can’t Forget: Simple, sweet and comfy, these Shoes 18 ballerina flats add in some pizazz with their all-over rhinestones!

