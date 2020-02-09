No One Will Know This Stylish Sherpa Jacket Is Actually by Vans

Vans is a brand we’ve been wearing forever at this point. The skatepark-to-streetwear selection of clothing and shoes is always on point, and we know that Vans will continue to provide us with the very best of slip-on sneakers and casual essentials for years to come.

But did you know that Vans is more than capable of dressing things up from time to time? You might not associate the brand with words like “chic” or “gorgeous” right now, but as soon as you get your hands on this fleece jacket, you won’t even hesitate to shower it with unexpected compliments!

Get the Vans Snow Out Fleece Jacket for just $130 at Nordstrom!

This mid-weight jacket is so, so soft. It’s made of a plush, high-pile sherpa in Bone White, a creamy shade that you can wear with anything in your closet. It’s seriously the coziest ever, from the oversized spread collar cradling the neck in cloud-like cushiness to the hem reaching below the hips. Zip it up to enclose yourself in its heavenly warmth!

This “season-spanning must-have” has so much to love about it. Apart from the outer shell, there’s a sleek lining that will feel nice on bare skin if you’re not too layered up. This lining also makes the jacket easier to put on or take off. Oh, and we’re obviously not going to skip over mentioning those roomy welt pockets. We would never!

This Vans jacket has a relaxed fit, just upping that comfy-cozy factor more and more. Simply shrug it on over pretty much anything you own to not only feel the sweet softness, but to also look like a model going for a stroll, ready to be captured by the paparazzi at any moment!

We’re already thinking of so many ways we can wear this piece. Our first thought? Pairing it with some Vans sneakers! So many celebs have rocked Vans shoes over the years, including Hailey Baldwin, Whitney Port and even the iconic North West. What we love about this coat is that we don’t have to keep it casual though. We can also try it with a pair of over-the-knee boots or even heels!

Just because this Vans jacket shows off the brand’s elegant capabilities doesn’t mean that it’s suddenly going to be all high-maintenance. Whenever it gets dirty, you can just throw it right into the washing machine and even tumble it dry. Isn’t that just the best?

Now that you know Vans creates pieces like this one, make sure to keep an eye out in the future for more. We’ll also be sure to report any amazing finds, so check back whenever you’re feeling that shopping itch!

Not your style? Check out more from Vans here and other coats available at Nordstrom here!

