We’re Buying This Super Soft, Plush Coat in Every Gorgeous Color

We absolutely adore faux-fur coats. They’re the absolute best and easiest way to feel fancy in literal seconds. Throw a plush coat on over any outfit and you’ll immediately feel 10 times more important. Plus, since you’re not rocking the real thing, you can wear it with a clear conscience — and afford it too!

Faux-fur coats are made even better when you can get them in super fun colors. A departure from the standard black and brown hues is always welcome in our wardrobes, and we’ve found the perfect color range to choose from with this coat from Apparis. We’re finding it hard to pick just one, so we might just have to get them all!

Get the Apparis Eloise Faux-Fur Coat (originally $245) on sale for just $200, available at Macy’s!

Apparis heard our fashion prayers and answered them with the Eloise Faux-Fur Coat, which is available to Us in 10 different fabulous shades! You can take your pick from the muted cobalt blue color to a light dusty pink, along with every other color that you can imagine. If your style is a bit more demure, you can go for the classic black or brown color options. If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, the emerald green and navy blue colors are great picks. But if you’re really feeling bold, then the bright red coat is definitely the way to go. It is absolutely to die for!

Have we also mentioned that it’s just been marked down as well? The positives don’t end when it comes to this jacket, and we seriously have to get our hands on it. Even though spring is right around the corner, this faux-fur coat is a piece that we need in our lives.

Get the Apparis Eloise Faux-Fur Coat (originally $245) on sale for just $200, available at Macy’s!

There’s a reason why shoppers are saying that this is the “greatest” coat ever. One reviewer even said that they love this coat so much that they own it in three colors, and that it pairs “perfectly with jeans or a simple evening dress.” Another shopper said that they get “compliments galore” when wearing it and that it is buttery soft to the touch. Lots of reviews mentioned that the fit was tighter than expected, so you might want to order a size or two up from your regular size.

This Apparis coat is as good as it gets, and we’re sure that you’ll feel like royalty every time you wear it out. Even sweats can feel glamorous with the addition of this coat! And that is truly the mark of a fabulous garment.

See it: Get the Apparis Eloise Faux-Fur Coat (originally $245) on sale for just $200, available at Macy’s!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Apparis and shop all of the women’s coats available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!