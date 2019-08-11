



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Gone are the days where Vans were exclusively reserved for outfitting skaters or surfers! Nowadays, the fan-favorite sneaker brand is broadening its audience! From a Harry Potter collection to Supreme collaboration, it’s all about putting a trend-forward twist on the traditional sneaker. And we’re not the only ones taking notice because Hollywood is, too!

What’s the reason Vans have withstood the test of time? They’re timeless. When stepping into any pair, shoppers are investing in a sneaker that will be just as fashion-forward ten years from now as they are right now.

Everything old is new and cool again, including The Hills: New Beginnings. But the reboot isn’t the only thing on our minds! It’s Whitney Port‘s style! The 34-year-old remained true to her native California roots, stepping into her own pair of patterned Vans. Of course, we wanted the exact ones she wore, which happen to be on sale right now!

See it: Grab a pair of the Vans Old Skool Sneakers (originally $65) with prices now starting at $43, available at Zappos!

The Vans Old Skool Sneaker is the OG pair from this sneaker brand, but there are so many new patterns in addition to the classic black and white colorway. It’s the unlikely hero that blends together new and old in the best possible way, giving us the most swoon-worthy sneaker we’ve ever seen!

We’re major fans of how traditional this sneaker remains above all, even with 38 shades available. Contingent on what shade or print anyone selects, this sneaker will come available in either canvas, leather or suede upper.

Port chose the black-and-white Gingham print option when rocking her Vans and couldn’t help but show them off in a recent Instagram post. She paired these classic and cool shoes to perfection with classic denim jeans that left her sizzling in effortless style. We can’t help but be fangirling ourselves over this look, planning one similar out in our heads as we speak!

Style is key here, but these Vans don’t disappoint in terms of comfort, either. The padded collar and footbed are features fans have come to love over the years. For those who are a bit unfamiliar on why it’s so amazing, think of it as a pillow for our feet.

See it: Grab a pair of the Vans Old Skool Sneakers (originally $65) with prices now starting at $43, available at Zappos!

The cotton drill lining provides excellent breathability and superior shock absorption that will keep our feet comfortable all day long! These features paired with the traditional design ensure that with each and every step we take, it’s done comfortably.

What we’re loving even more about this sneaker? The new-and-improved details, too! This sneaker also happens to feature a slimmed-down profile that offers up a flexible feel. It’s a bit trendier than the traditional silhouette that we’re certain will be just as timeless years down the road. And it seems Hollywood has even taken notice!

Port isn’t the only A-list fan! Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of this sneaker, either! There are also nearly 1,000 reviews on Zappos with fans pledging their love for this classic sneaker. With celebrities and reviewers raving over this five-star-rated sneaker, it’s hard not to want to slip into these Vans that will never go out of style!

See it: Grab a pair of the Vans Old Skool Sneakers (originally $65) with prices now starting at $43, available at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more Vans and additional sneakers also available at Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!