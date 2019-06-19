



Short shorts can be tricky. We’ve mastered the art of wearing tiny denim jean shorts and other daily summertime staples, but workout shorts? That’s a much trickier task. Whether we’re in cycling class, doing HIIT or jogging outside, shorts are the best to keep us cool. But they’re also the worst. They ride up and we always feel like we’re risking a wardrobe malfunction with every step.

Short shorts can be a bit daring for some. Some pairs are too short while others are too tight, and finding the one that maintains balance? Well, that’s easier said than done. But these short shorts have such a flawless fit, according to so many reviewers who say they’re the best shorts on the market.

See it: Grab a pair of the Hotty Hot Short 2.5″ for $58, available at Lululemon!

The Lululemon Hotty Hot Short 2.5″ executes the short-length trend in an extremely wearable way that’s fun, functional and extremely fashionable in the two available colors — midnight navy and white. The dark navy shade can seamlessly transition no matter where we’re headed with just a few minor adjustments. Maybe we’re heading to the gym first? Go ahead and slip into a pair of sneakers and throw on a hoodie! Does anyone have plans afterward? Brunch maybe? Go ahead and slip out of those athletic shoes and into a flat or maybe even a strappy sandal. Add a cashmere sweater or tunic to elevate the look and make it daytime-approved in seconds!

It’s important to note that the white pair is just as endlessly versatile! These shorts can just as easily be worked within our gym wardrobe as well as our daily wardrobe, too! Think of how clean and crisp this pair of shorts will look when paired with a white button-up shirt. The head-to-toe monochromatic outfit will sizzle in style in all the right ways! We’d suggest even adding a mule to flawlessly finish the look.

What makes these shorts even better? It will give us the confidence to comfortably handle whatever the day throws our way thanks to the lined interior. These shorts offer up built-in support and coverage that withstand everything from the hardest workout to the hottest day of the year!

So many reviewers loved how these lightweight shorts offered such a great range of movement without feeling too tight. Others loved how that simply sizing up gave them the exact fit they always search for in a pair of shorts to ensure coverage and comfort.

Reviewers were also amazed to find an interior pocket in this design, which is great when looking to ditch our big and bulky wallets and go hands-free! The secret stash could hold small items including keys, cards and even cash! One reviewer loved how this zipper pocket was so discreet, no one even knew it existed! Another reviewer loved this grab-and-go feature, saying it made this pair of shorts even more versatile and transitional than they originally thought!

So many other reviewers loved everything from the fit to the feel and loved how comfortable they felt when worn all day long! And who could even blame them? This pair of short shorts is the perfect balance, so it’s no wonder shoppers are buying them in every color!

