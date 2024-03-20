Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Handbags may seem simple, but they have the power to make or break an ensemble. For example, if you’re going to a wedding, you wouldn’t carry a chunky shoulder bag that feels too casual — and if you’re running around completing errands during the weekend, you wouldn’t carry a sleek, compact clutch. This is precisely why you should pick the right bag for the correct occasion. As we’re now officially in the midst of spring, it’s time to find a colorful bag to make your style feel more streamlined. With that in mind, we found the cutest crossbody purse that will become your new spring staple — and it’s 39% off right no thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale!

The Vera Bradley Cotton Frannie Mini Crescent Crossbody Purse is a bright, small handbag that can complement all of your upcoming spring and summer adventures! It includes a lightweight cotton material — with distinct quilting — and it has three interior slip pockets. Also, the bag has a 7-inch handle drop and an additional 56-inch removable, adjustable strap.

Get the Vera Bradley Cotton Frannie Mini Crescent Crossbody Purse for $49 (was $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This bag is so cute and compact, which allows you to store your essentials without fuss. To style it, you can pair it with a flouncy, breezy mini dress and sandals for a stylish yet relaxed look. And you can easily rock it with jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt for a sporty, casual vibe. The rosy, light pink color is versatile — although it comes in six other shades that may better suit your style!

While discussing and reviewing this accessory, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is so pretty. I love the color pattern. It is small, so it doesn’t hold a lot. But it is great for quick trips or eating out.”

Another reviewer added, “I love this little purse! I got the rose quartz, and it is a beautiful, light color that would go with many things. I like the quilting on it to give some dimension and interest. It’s a nice small size but will fit all the essentials and has three credit card slots.”

So, if you need a fashion-forward but petite purse to sling across your body this spring and summer, this gem from Vera Bradley could be the perfect new addition to your rotation!

See it: Get the Vera Bradley Cotton Frannie Mini Crescent Crossbody Purse for $49 (was $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Vera Bradley here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!