Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can learn a lot by looking at someone’s eyes — far beyond just the emotions they’re feeling. As the skin around the eyes is especially sensitive, you can easily see signs of aging — which generally pop up in the form of fine lines, crow’s feet and sagging. But even if you aren’t noticing wrinkles around the eyes just yet, it’s never too early to start taking preventative measures.

Using a daily moisturizer around the region isn’t as impactful as using a targeted treatment, like this eye balm from Versed! It’s rich with skin-nourishing ingredients that help this sensitive area stay supple and bright. Shoppers of all ages can score numerous benefits from this product, and we’re here to break it all down for you!

Get the Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm for just $18 at Versed!

This balm has a combination of textures (both creamy and gel-like) designed to melt into your skin for maximum absorption. The formula is powered by a form of retinol and is designed to be gentler and safer for sensitive skin types, which is important when targeting the eye area. There are a slew of other vitamins and antioxidants that help to brighten the under eyes, protect against premature aging and help make your skin retain moisture — resulting in a plumper appearance!

Whether you’re looking to prevent wrinkles or smooth out existing ones, this balm may seriously be able to help! In a study where participants used the product daily for six weeks, 93% said that their fine lines looked noticeably less visible, which is incredibly impressive. 90% also said they could tell their under eyes looked brighter, firmer and overall less puffy. It may take time to achieve these types of results, but if you stick with this product, the payoff could be major!

Get the Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm for just $18 at Versed!

The balm is designed to be used daily and at night. All you have to do is rub your finger into the product pot and then tap the balm under your eyes, starting at the inner corner and then moving outward to the temples. Apply it before your moisturizer and night cream, and that’s it! Wake up in the morning to nourished eyes that will only get better and better with time!

See it: Get the Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm for just $18 at Versed!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the skincare available at Versed here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!