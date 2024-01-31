Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Victoria’s Secret may obviously be a great destination for some of the cutest lingerie you can find for Valentine’s Day, but don’t sleep on their options for some absolutely fantastic body sprays. You also don’t have to spend an arm and a leg there to smell fantastic for the holiday, since there are plenty of great body sprays to bring home, most for $20 and under.

So whether you’re looking to keep something around to spritz all day long or something sweet-smelling to gift your own valentine, you might want to make a pitstop at Victoria’s Secret to snap up some yummy-smelling scents first. We’ve chosen some of our favorites below, so you can just jump in and start shopping. It can be hard to keep up with everything on offer there, you know.

5 Best Victoria’s Secret Pink Body Sprays for Valentine’s Day

1. Crazy for Candy: Get your sugar rush on with this mix of raspberry macaron and sugared praline — just $20!

2. Powerful Petals: Channel the beach with juicy pear and tropical coconut water with this scent—just $20!

3. Cozy Citrus: Wrap up with your partner with this clementine and honeysuckle spray for extra romance — just $7!

4. Cozy Up: Smell sweet like vanilla and juicy strawberry with this decadent, cozy splash of scent — just $20!

5. Crushing on You: This romantic mixture of freesia and vanilla musk is perfect for wearing around the one who makes your heart skip a beat — just $20!

