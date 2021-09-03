Shoppers Are Sleeping Better Than Ever on These Top-Rated ‘Miracle’ Pillows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there any activity we love more than sleeping? We like to go on hikes, get our nails done, shop for bargains and book brunches with our girls, but at the end of the day — literally — we seriously look forward to hitting the hay. A good night’s sleep can make all of those daytime activities more enjoyable anyway!

It’s one thing to say we love a good night’s sleep, however, and another to actually get one. We often pass the hours tossing, turning, sweating and trying to turn off our brain instead. There are a bunch of factors that can factor into a blissful snooze sesh, but having a top-notch pillow might be number one!

Get the Viewstar Standard Pillows for Sleeping (2-Pack) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This hypoallergenic Viewstar pillow, which comes in a pack of two, is impressing even self-proclaimed “pillow snobs.” People are comparing it to clouds, marshmallows and even miracles, absolutely loving the soft yet supportive feel of the down-alternative fiber. This plush filling is also wonderfully breathable to keep you from waking up in a pool of sweat!

These pillows are made to be comfortable for all types of sleepers, including side, back and even stomach. Yet another plus is that they can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry. Having a pillow you can actually wash, rather than just a pillowcase, is huge for freshness and hygiene!

These pillows will come vacuum-sealed for shipping, so make sure you take them out right away when you receive them. They’ll need about 24 hours to reach full thickness. And once they’ve reached that full thickness, you won’t have to worry about them flattening out. There are gusseted side bands integrated to help the pillow hold its shape over time. You can choose among five colors for these bands too!

These pillows are available in standard, queen and king sizes. Level up your bed with a pair, and more importantly, level up your sleep. Say goodbye to neck and back pain, say au revoir to night sweats and say adios to tossing and turning throughout the night. Only sweet dreams from here on out!

