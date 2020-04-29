Just a few months ago, our mornings would start like this: We’d wake up, snooze a few hundred times, take a shower, do our makeup and proceed to tear everything out of our closet — baffled as to how we have so much clothing and yet nothing to wear. It would usually end in us grabbing the same few pieces over and over again, unable to make anything else work in time!

Of course, these days, our mornings look a little different. We sleep in later, and our commute to work is however long it takes to get from our bedroom to our home office setup. Sometimes we even just grab our laptop from our nightstand and answer emails from under the covers for a while. But what about when a Zoom meeting invite suddenly pops up? We need to have a professional outfit prepared, even if it’s only from the waist up. Our go-to? This Vince Camuto top!

Get the Vince Camuto Print Sleeveless Top (originally $59) for just $35 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Simply the fact that this is a Vince Camuto shirt makes it a top choice, but the marked-down sale price obviously seals the deal. At 40% off, we’re saving big on this designer piece. Plus, the fact that we’re only wearing it at home right now means we can keep it in practically pristine condition for a long time to come!

This top is sleeveless with a split neckline and a curved hem that hits right at the hips. These features contribute beautifully to the effortless, airy quality of this piece. The lightweight, gauzy material is flattering and forgiving, and it feels just lovely on. Pair it with anything from pajama pants, to sweats, to leggings. You can always go for slacks or jeans too, but at the moment, anything goes!

This top is currently available in four styles. All of them feature a contemporary geometric print that almost looks like tiny polka dots at first, but if you zoom in, you’ll find little triangles. Aqua Ice and Bright Ladybug are such stunning colors for summer weather, and New Ivory and Rich Black keep things classic in a modern way. Any shade you choose is sure to command attention during your next video call, no matter how many potential distractions are going down in the background!

This top is machine-washable and ultra-wearable. It’s perfect for Zoom, but you can wear it so many other ways too. Go for a casual look with a leather jacket on top and skinny jeans with booties, or keep things light by tucking the front into some tulip shorts — with sandals down at your feet. Whatever you do, just make sure to grab this top on sale first!

