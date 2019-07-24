



If someone dared Us to only wear clothing from Amazon for a month, we’d be thrilled! Why not make it a full year? There are so many gorgeous pieces to choose from, and because they’re all so affordable, that means we can get more, more, more! The latest piece to capture our undivided attention is a dress that’s going viral, and we bet no one would ever believe it was not only from Amazon but also under $30!

The dress we’re talking about? The ETCYY Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Mididress. Shoppers are losing it over the high-quality construction, the flattering fit and the totally on-trend look of this dress. If someone said it came right off the runway or out of a couture photoshoot, we’d believe it with no doubt!

See it: Get the ETCYY Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Mididress starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this is the perfect summer dress for special or classy events for anyone, noting how the design flatters all types of body shapes. Even those who were initially skeptical of how it would look in real life were pleasantly surprised and quick to comment on how cute it is! They also say this dress is the quickest way to collect compliments, some even losing count of how many they’ve received while wearing it!

This dress has pleated chiffon ruffle tiers that swing and sway as we walk, twirl or dance. Tiered dresses are huge right now — easily one of the biggest trends of the summer — and this dress captures everything we love about them. There may be four tiers, but this dress isn’t heavy. It’s lightweight and breathable, making it a top choice for attending an outdoor wedding, taking romantic walks on the beach or even posing in front of famous landmarks on vacation, like the Eiffel Tower or the Leaning Tower of Pisa!

This dress has an off-the-shoulder neckline that stays put, not riding up or down throughout the day, and a midi-hem that hits mid-calf. It’s slip-on style, so we won’t need any help zipping or buttoning up, and it’s lined, so we won’t need anyone to check if they can see through it, either!

This dress is currently available in eight stunning shades — more if we count all of the colors in the multicolor rainbow stripe version. Rainbow and tiers? This dress is seriously screaming contemporary fashion right now! As for the solids, there are charming pastels like blue, purple and pink, neutrals like black, beige and white, and powerful pops like sunshine yellow. Decisions, decisions! Actually, for such a low price, we’re definitely grabbing a few!

This ETCYY dress fits true to size, so let’s grab ours before even more people find out about it. It will frame our body beautifully, with an elastic waistband to even further accentuate its flattering effect, and it will work perfectly with any heels, sandals or even sneakers we own! Now where will we wear it to first?

